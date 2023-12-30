The Big Picture Season 2 of Marvel's What If...? introduces intriguing new character mash-ups and alternate storylines in the MCU. Exciting new voices join the series.

The first look at Season 3 reveals an alternate universe where Bruce Banner and Bucky Barnes have a unique friendship with a Russian twist.

What If...? Season 2 explores branching timelines and features the introduction of Kahhori, a powerful new vcharacter, and Captain Carter also makes a return.

Season 2 of Marvel's animated anthology series What If...? is finally streaming in its entirety today, after rolling out the release over a nine-day event. Starting December 22, the comic book giant has released one new episode onto Disney+, drawing viewers into the alternate versions of the timeline that saw intriguing new character mash-ups and stories, genre send-ups, and the introduction of exciting new voices into the MCU. To celebrate the epic season finale, Marvel has released the first look at the upcoming third season.

The clip is set in what looks like the past, and shows Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) cruising down a dusty highway together. Unconventional as the friendship is, that's not what sets this universe apart. Rather, it's Bruce's strong Russian accent that suggests the two characters' origins are different this time around. The pair are pulled over by Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), who is immediately suspicious and tries to detain them, at which point they decide to run away instead.

What Is 'What If...?' Season 2 About?

What If...? Season 2, much like the first season, takes an anthology approach to the MCU, having The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guide the audience through new realities where one choice can cause the timeline to branch off in a wildly different direction. Season 2 was notable for the introduction of Kahhori (Devery Jacobs), a young Mohawk woman created specifically for the show, and who is granted powers from the Tesseract, using them to shape her world into one without widespread colonialism. The season also featured the return of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), the super solider out of her own time, tasked with protecting the multiverse.

Check out the first sneak peek below. There is currently no release date for What If...? Season 3. The first two seasons are streaming now on Disney+.

What If...? Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated anthology looks at alternate timelines in the multiverse that would happen if specific moments in the MCU occurred differently. Release Date August 11, 2021 Creator A. C. Bradley Cast Jeffrey Wright Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

