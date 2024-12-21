What If... this wasn't the final season of What If...? That's a question likely burnt into the minds of the millions of loving supporters this animated series has accumulated, with the show becoming one of Marvel's best productions in recent memory. Using the sandbox of animation, What If...? poses exactly that question in relation to all manner of events from the MCU's past, looking at what might have happened could things have turned out differently.

With the series receiving an 89% score from critics and a 79% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clear that fan and critical opinion is strong, with expectations heading into the final season certainly high. With that in mind, and with the release schedule providing the perfect countdown to round out this year, here's a look at exactly where you can watch What If...? Season 3.

Is 'What If...?' Season 3 Streaming?

Image via Disney+

Of course, as is expected, you can catch What If...? Season 3 exclusively on Disney+, where it will join both previous seasons which are available to watch right now.

As one of many exciting new additions to the streamer this December, a subscription to the platform feels like a must. If you don't have one and are looking for more, here's a handy guide to what options are available:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Disney+ Basic Disney+'s full library with ads

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once $9.99 per month Disney+ Premium Disney+'s full library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once

Downloadable titles on up to ten devices at once $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year

Disney's subscription plans also contain a variety of other services, such as Hulu and/or ESPN+, with these options available via separate packages. For more information about the selection of plans Disney has to offer, check out the link below:

When is 'What If...?' Season 3 Released?

Image via Marvel Studios

What If...? Season 3 officially debuts on Sunday, December 22, 2024. There will be eight episodes in total, with each released daily, making for the perfect countdown toward the end of 2024.

Watch the 'What If...?' Season 3 Trailer

The heartstopping full trailer for What If...?'s final season was released on November 11 and is available to watch above. With The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) set to begin one last trip across the vast expanse of the Marvel universe, the possibilities once again seem endless. Beyond the return of some favorite characters and a reminder of just how impressive this animation style is, the most exciting addition to this trailer is the full reveal of Storm, fresh from her appearance in this year's X-Men '97, who seems to be holding Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) hammer, Mjölnir. With that previous series technically based outside the main MCU timeline, this will be Storm's first full debut and will bring the X-Men and the MCU closer together. The expectation remains that, due to this being the final season, the bar will be raised higher than ever before and plenty of surprises await, something teased by director Bryan Andrews in an interview with Marvel, where he admitted, "there are a lot of surprises in Season 3," and went on to add:

"There's no way people can guess what's coming. We do get to push genre a little bit. I'm super excited about some of the ones that are coming up. There are a few that are just fantastic. I think everyone's going to nerd out because we get to push. And one of them's going to sell a lot of toys. I can say that. One of them for sure is going to sell a ton of toys! But I can't say anything else other than that! They're all good. There's one that revisits characters from a Season 1 episode, but I won't say which. But there is one that there's some continuation a little bit. And that one's turning out to be quite hilarious and we do love it."

An official synopsis via Disney for the final season reads:

"Marvel’s animated series “What If...?” returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others. Episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'What If...?' Season 3?

Image via Marvel Studios

