Marvel Studios is getting ready to release the final installment of their first animated series. The third season of What If...? will premiere on Disney+ on December 22, allowing audiences to take one final journey across the Multiverse with The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright). After entertaining the world for a couple of years with the premise of showing realities where events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out differently, What If...? is ready to come to a close. The Watcher will get the chance to see what's next when it comes to the future of the franchise, and he is bringing viewers along for the ride.

The new look at What If...? focuses on the introduction of Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith). The character was seen earlier this year when the universally acclaimed X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+. But considering how that series took place in a reality away from the main MCU action, this can be considered the character's formal introduction to the continuity. Nevertheless, Storm is ready to take on the challenge of fighting alongside characters the audience has known for more than a decade.

What If...? was introduced with the basic premise of changing a few details when it comes to previous MCU movies. As the series has moved forward, it has dared to play around with the limitless creative sandbox it has at its disposal. One of the main characters of the show has been Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). The soldier will return in the third installment of the series, after fighting against a variant of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the last season. It's perfect timing, as it was recently announced that Atwell will return as some version of Peggy Carter in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The End Is Just the Beginning

The upcoming final season of What If...? will bring this narrative to a close, but it will mark the beginning of a new era for Marvel Animation. The studio is currently working on projects such as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda. Also in development are second and third seasons of X-Men '97 as well as a direct spin-off of What If...?, Marvel Zombies. While the live-action side of the company develops new stories featuring beloved characters, Marvel Animation has the opportunity of taking the MCU to places that can only be accessed thanks to the medium. It remains to be seen if upcoming shows can reach the viewership heights of What If...?.

What If...? Season 3 debuts on December 22, with the first two seasons now streaming on Disney+.

