After entertaining audiences for a few years, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) is about to embark on his final journey across the Marvel multiverse. Disney has released a new trailer for the final season of What If...? and it'll have you on the edge of your seat. The animated series follows different timelines that take another look at what has been established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The final season of the show will introduce new variants of the characters audiences have come to know on the big screen and on television. In a matter of weeks, the Marvel multiverse will show its full potential thanks to the last installment of the series created for television by A.C. Bradley.

One of the great things about What If...? being an animated series is that it allows many cast members from across the MCU to reprise their roles without going through the extensive production process of a live-action story. Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness after delighting the world with her performance in Agatha All Along. And David Harbour and Sebastian Stan will appear as the Red Guardian and the Winter Soldier before the characters are seen on the big screen again in next summer's Thunderbolts. What If...? offers audiences unlimited storytelling possibilities.