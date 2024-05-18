The Big Picture What If...? Season 3 is coming soon and will be the end of the animated trilogy of anthologies.

Fresh off the heels of one MCU animated project airing its season finale, another just received an exciting new update from a Marvel TV executive. When speaking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum revealed that What If...? Season 3 will be the next Marvel Animated project to air, and also provided some insight on how many seasons MCU fans can expect from the multiversal show:

"What If...? Season Three is — that might be the one that comes out next, in terms of animation. That is the culmination of a trilogy. We're actually close to completing that one, and it really feels like you've gone through this amazing emotional experience with Uatu, in a way that's... What's great about The Watcher is that he presents himself as uncaring, and cold, and just an observer, but he cares more than everybody [and] anybody. That is on full display in the third season."

Between recent Oscar-nominee Jeffrey Wright's Watcher getting more involved, and Winderbaum confirming that Season 3 will be the end of What If...?, there's much to look forward to in the near future. What If...? is one of only two Marvel Disney+ shows to air a second season (the other being Loki), but it's not the only one to be renewed. X-Men '97 has been a profound success for Marvel, and has already been confirmed for Season 2. The series has been extraordinarily well-received by critics and fans alike, landing at a near-flawless 99% score from reviewers and a 94% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. With Winderbuam referring to What If...? Season 3 as a "culmination of a trilogy," it appears Marvel Studios is ready to close the book on this chapter of storytelling and move forward with other animated projects.

What Other Marvel Animated Projects Are in the Works?

Although What If...? Season 3 will be the next Marvel Animation project to arrive on Disney+ (according to Winderbaum), there is still a lot for MCU fans to be excited about in the animation department going forward. Release dates and order are unknown at this time, but after What If...? concludes with Season 3, Marvel will next look towards future seasons of X-Men '97, Marvel Zombies, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The MCU premiered its first TV-MA project earlier this year with Echo, and Marvel Zombies will be the animated first project to take on the mature rating in. Little information is known about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man at this time, but it is confirmed that Tom Holland will not be voicing the titular character, but Charlie Cox will lend his voice to the role of Daredevil in the series.

There is no official release date for What If...? Season 3. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the third season and watch the first two seasons of What If...? on Disney+.

