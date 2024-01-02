The Big Picture The What If...? animated series has released its second season, with a "very, very dark" Spider-Man episode that sadly didn't make the cut.

The show explores alternative timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what if certain events took a different direction.

The remote work during the pandemic allowed the show's team to take more liberties and focus on underrated characters in Season 2, resulting in unique storylines.

The What If...? animated series has just released its second season, and it almost had a "very, very dark" episode featuring your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. A.C. Bradley, the series head writer and showrunner, best known for her work in acclaimed shows such as Trollhunters and Ms. Marvel, sat down for an exclusive with IGN. Bradley shares that she wrote an episode to feature Spider-Man. "I did write an episode, which is forever going in a drawer, that was very, very dark. I was calling it ‘Children of Men with Spider-Man.’ " Ah, what could have been.

What If...? explores major timeline events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a unique spin, asking audiences what would have happened if certain events took a different direction than the ones seen in the live-action movies. Season 1 debuted in 2021 following The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) as he observes different Earths within the multiverse. Each episode focuses on major MCU characters, such as Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Clint aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Most of the MCU actors reprised their iconic roles as voice actors in the series. In fact, Waht If...? marks as the the last project the late actor Chadwick Boseman worked on before his passing. He voiced T'Challa in a story asking what if he was kidnapped and brought to space to become Star-Lord rather than Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

When Was Season 2 of ‘What If...?’ Written?

Bradley began working on the Season 2 script of What If...? between January and October 2020, right in time for the world to hit lockdown. And with the state of mind everyone was in, Bradly wanted to use this project as something light and fun, sharing “It felt like the world was already ending and we didn't need to add to it... And so it became kind of an escape and a fun release." The remote work heavily impacted the development of Season 1 as the studio pushed for more main MCU characters. "With Season 1, there was a push to use the headliners, to do the Tony Stark episode, to do the Black Panther episode and Doctor Strange."

Close

However, when it came time for Season 2, the tone was directly impacted by the lockdown as well. Due to this fact, Bradley and her team were able to take more liberties and get a little weirder with the project. "But with Season 2, we had a bit more freedom. At the end of the day, we're not writing the big blockbuster, 100-million-dollar movie. We're not even showrunning the live-action TV shows. We're the scrappy, little animation show slipping under the Marvel machine radar. So, it was really subconscious but I think we veered toward the scrappy characters in Season 2. We started with the second stringers, the undervalued and overlooked, like Nebula (Karen Gillan), Darcy (Kat Dennings), and Hela (Cate Blanchett).”

From there, storylines such as episode 6 What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World? and episode 7 What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings? began to develop. Episode 6 marks the first time a What If…? episode introduced an original character into the MCU with Kahhori. Bradley recalls “There were conversations of doing like aThe Red Violin episode seeing the Tesseract history over 2000 years. Then for Season 2, we talked about what if the Vibranium meteor landed somewhere else? And so we combined those two ideas.” As for episode 7, Bradley wanted to bring Blanchett back in her role as Hela. Bradly admits that, while she loved Thor: Ragnarok, she felt like Blanchett's character was "done dirty" and this was her chance to make it right.

What If...? Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, this animated anthology looks at alternate timelines in the multiverse that would happen if specific moments in the MCU occurred differently. Release Date August 11, 2021 Creator A. C. Bradley Cast Jeffrey Wright Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

Watch on Disney+