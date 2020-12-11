During the Disney Investor presentation, Kevin Feige shared the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If…? Based off the series of Marvel comics of the same name, the series imagines alternate realities stemming from the MCU. So, for example, there will be an episode imagining what if Peggy Carter had taken the super-serum soldier or Bucky Barnes had to fight a zombie Captain America. These are fun, outlandish stories that are allowed to shake up the MCU without actually affecting the canon story. It should also be cool to see Marvel Studios moving into an animated space, and I hope they continue to pursue other animated projects whether it’s on the big screen or for Disney+.

Check out the trailer below. What If…? is set to arrive on Disney+ in summer 2021.

Here are all the MCU stars confirmed to provide voice work for the animated series:

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolinas Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Michael Rooker as Yondu.

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's the Marvel Villain Christian Bale Is Playing in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Want a hint? It rhymes with Thor!