Video game adaptations are all the rage these days, and we're about to get another one with Eli Roth's Borderlands. An adaptation of the Borderlands series has been a long time coming, as the franchise has been going strong in the video game space for over a decade, garnering a dedicated fanbase that still holds the games in high regard to this day. A sci-fi action film that looks part-Guardians of the Galaxy and part-Mad Max, the new film follows a group of Vault Hunters as they evade aliens, bandits, and corporate soldiers to find a treasure beyond human imagination.

You might be asking what exactly a "Vault Hunter" is as it pertains to Borderlands. Given that the franchise was first released to the masses in 2009, there is a surprisingly deep amount of information and lore that may be a bit daunting for newcomers. That being said, the key details are fairly simple, and we'll do our best to tell you everything you should know about Borderlands before seeing the new film.

What Genre Are the Borderlands Games?

The Borderlands franchise officially debuted with the flagship title in 2009, developed by Gearbox Software (the same developer behind the Brothers in Arms and Duke Nukem franchises). At its core, Borderlands is a cooperative looter shooter, where you and up to three friends can explore a vast open world to take on a diverse array of enemies and find better and more expansive gear. One of the franchise's biggest claims to fame is that each entry has hundreds of different guns to find and collect, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

Each Borderlands game also has a large cast of playable characters to choose from. Each character has their own unique personality and weapon preferences to make them feel distinct to play as. While all the Borderlands games can be played as a single-player experience, it's the thrill of playing the games with friends that has helped them persevere over time.

What is the Plot of the 'Borderlands' Games?

The story begins with 2009's Borderlands, which takes place in a far-off satirical version of the future. Here, humanity has set out to colonize the highly valuable planet of Pandora, which is rich in resources. That may sound like the exact plot of James Cameron's Avatar (which just so happened to be released the same year as Borderlands), but trust us when we say it's tonally very different. Unlike the expensive colonization operation we see in Avatar, the colonists we see in Borderlands are living in an environment of abject poverty and complete danger. Just about every person living on Pandora is either fighting for their life against the local wildlife or has lost their mind and joined one of the local bandit communes.

Why would any person put themselves through the dangers that are rampant throughout Pandora? Legend says that the planet is the home of a massive treasure trove known as "The Vault," which houses riches that would make anyone the richest person in the galaxy. While many view the legend of The Vault as a pure myth and fantasy, others want to unlock its vast secrets. The most determined seekers of the Vault are the aptly named Vault Hunters, who are anti-heroes that will go to the ends of the Earth to find their fortune. The only things standing in their way are ravenous monsters, bloodthirsty bandits, and far greedier and incredibly dangerous corporations.

The first Borderlands game sees a group of four Vault Hunters travel the wastelands of Pandora to find The Vault and take its riches. The search for The Vault continues in Borderlands 2, where the Vault Hunters have to tangle with the sociopathic Handsome Jack (Dameon Clarke) - the sadistic leader of the Hyperion corporation. In the most recent main installment, Borderlands 3, not only do we learn there are multiple Vaults on Pandora, but that a vault-worshipping cult is creating a new mess of problems for the world's heroes. In addition to the aforementioned main games, there are also numerous spin-offs set in the Borderlands universe, including the midquel entry Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, the Telltale Games offshoot Tales from the Borderlands, and the fantasy-themed entry Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

How Does the 'Borderlands' Movie Relate to the Games?

The Borderlands tells its own original story rather than being a direct adaptation of one of the games. This can be seen in the film's main cast of Vault Hunters, which does include two playable heroes from the first game - the goodhearted mercenaries Lilith (Cate Blanchett) and Roland (Kevin Hart). The other members didn't appear until the second game or weren't even playable at all. This includes the chaotic teenager Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), the reformed psycho Krieg (Florian Munteanu), the neurotic archaeologist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the chatty robot Claptrap (Jack Black). The plot and character lineup may be unique, but the general tone and looks of the games still feel very present in the Borderlands film. The bright colors and the numerous enemies from the games are right at home here, even if it's not a direct adaptation of the story we've seen in the games.

