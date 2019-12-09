So What Exactly Is a Witcher? Henry Cavill Attempts to Explain in New Video

0

The Witcher may not arrive on Netflix until December 20th, but star Henry Cavill is getting ahead of the curve by explaining just what exactly a Witcher is in this new video. Granted, it’s a little spoilery since it reveals quite a few moments from the early episodes of the series, but if you really want to know what a Witcher is all about before watching the show, this is an excellent primer. And all the better for explaining what makes Geralt of Rivia tick.

Cavill and the creative team are coming out in force in support of the new series. He just appeared at Brazil Comic-Con with series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to the surprise and delight of fans in the audience. This comes less than a week after a small Renaissance Faire-like Witcher event in Los Angeles to hype people up for the fantasy series. And prospects are good for the show since it’s already been greenlit for a second season. But if you still want to know more about the franchise–from books, to games, to the series itself–our own handy guide will get you there, and this new video will fill in more series-specific info.

Check out the primer on Witchers below, courtesy of Netflix’s The Witcher:

You can’t outrun destiny just because you’re terrified of it. Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher arrives December 20.

Also starring Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss, The Witcher arrives on Netflix December 20th.