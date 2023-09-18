Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the book Delicate Condition.

The Big Picture American Horror Story draws inspiration from true crime, history, and other horror media, with its upcoming season, Delicate, taking inspiration from Danielle Valentine's 2023 novel Delicate Condition.

Delicate Condition is a modern update of the horror classic Rosemary's Baby, focusing on rising star Anna Victoria Alcott's struggles during pregnancy and her encounters with strange occurrences and a potential Satanic cult.

The upcoming season of American Horror Story, Delicate, will feature Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott and Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh, with the potential for connections to previous seasons, particularly NYC and Coven.

It’s no secret at this point that American Horror Story is often inspired by a number of things. It loves to pull from true crime, incorporating infamous killers such as Richard Ramirez, John Wayne Gacy, and Jeffery Dahmer into certain seasons and alluding to crimes such as the Black Dahlia murder and the murder of eight nursing students in 1966. It also finds a lot of inspiration in history, producing seasons such as Roanoke, where the historical mystery of the disappearance of colonists in the 1500s takes center stage, Asylum, which alluded to the Willowbrook State School and the medical tortures inflicted by the Nazis during World War II, and NYC, which ties in the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and early 1990s.

However, it also often draws from other horror media. 1984 is the most notable example of this, as it takes inspiration from the campy slasher films of the 1980s, particularly Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp. On top of all this, it seems that the show’s 12th season — fittingly dubbed Delicate — is also finding ideas in other media, particularly Danielle Valentine’s 2023 novel Delicate Condition.

What Is 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Based On?

Delicate Condition itself isn’t without inspiration from the horror classics. It’s a modern update on the 1968 film — and 1967 novel — Rosemary’s Baby, which follows a woman, Rosemary (Mia Farrow), and her husband, struggling actor Guy (John Cassavetes), as they move into an apartment complex in New York City. Guy’s career suddenly takes off and he and Rosemary decide to have a child, and in what seems like a kind gesture, one of their new neighbors, Minnie (Ruth Gordon), brings them chocolate mousse on the night they plan to try and conceive. However, the conception doesn’t go as planned, as Rosemary hallucinates a terrifying scene of being raped by Satan as Guy, their neighbors, and the tenets of their apartment complex watch.

She becomes pregnant, but as the pregnancy progresses, she becomes more and more paranoid as strange occurrences continue to interfere with her and her unborn child. Her paranoia proves to be warranted as she gives birth and realizes that the tenets of the building are part of a Satanic cult that has made her bear the Antichrist. However, despite her terror, the film ends with her rocking the baby in its cradle.

What Is 'Delicate Condition' About?

While Rosemary’s Baby was a look at the roles of women in domestic life and the moral labor they had throughout the 1960s to keep homes pure from “evil” outside influences, Valentine’s Delicate Condition takes a different approach to the story. It centers on rising star Anna Victoria Alcott, who is in her third round of in vitro fertilization treatments when she finally has a viable embryo that can be implanted. She’s excited to go through pregnancy and become a mother after years of difficulty conceiving, especially as it seemed she’d been trying to sabotage herself by mixing up appointment times and leaving important medications out to spoil. When the embryo is implanted, it takes, and Anna believes everything is going her way.

Only, Anna can’t shake the feeling that something isn’t right. She’s been seeing strange people following her, had a run-in with a weird woman who prattles on and on about Satanic cults online, and another person is bashing her on social media, saying Anna’s a snake and that someone should take her baby away. However, it all comes to a head when one night while her husband Dex is away, Anna’s home is broken into. A woman crawls into her bed and says “baby” in a raspy voice, and when Anna tries to see who it is, they seem to just disappear.

The picture she had taken of the embryo disappears with the intruder. This prompts Anna and Dex to move away until the baby is born, but no matter where she goes, the eeriness only follows. Anna attempts to juggle her sudden boost in popularity and nomination for an Academy Award with her increasingly difficult pregnancy. Things only seem to get worse as she wonders who the strange people following her are, why everything is so painful, why she’s having strange cravings for roadkill and terrifying hallucinations of talons ripping through her belly; and why no one — not Dex, her doctors, or the police — seems to believe her.

However, there are some supernatural forces at work behind the scenes, and this is revealed in the end, as Anna’s friend, Siobhan, explains that Anna has been under the watchful eye of a coven of powerful witches. Unlike Rosemary, Anna’s interveners are not malicious. Instead, they’re simply in the business of helping, believing women.

While Rosemary’s Baby is about gender roles and how they’re often inescapable, Delicate Condition is about the medical system’s treatment of women, the constant friction between homeopathic remedies that have existed and worked for many years and modern medicine, and the treatment of women during pregnancy and after. Instead of an ending of being trapped in this cycle, though, it ends with women uplifting each other. It will be interesting to see how this season handles these themes, especially on the part of the medical doctors who seem to be in cahoots to make Anna feel insane and ignore her pain.

What Can We Expect From 'American Horror Story: Delicate'?

From the trailers of American Horror Story: Delicate, we can already see how Delicate Condition is being used as a basis. AHS regular Emma Roberts will be playing Anna Victoria Alcott, our protagonist, while Kim Kardashian will play Siobhan Walsh, Anna’s manager. Siobhan has a bit of a role swap from the character of Siobhan in the novel, who is Anna’s close friend and part of the coven looking over Anna. It’s unclear yet how closely the show will follow the plot of the novel; but from the trailer alone, we have seen a handful of minor charges that will provide intrigue for those watching that have already read Valentine’s thrilling novel.

As for the season’s teaser that was full of creepy, crawling spiders, there’s only one major reference to them in the novel. Anna worries that the eggs gathered during her egg retrieval procedure will hatch into spiders, and Siobhan says she’ll gladly help Anna parent her spider babies. There’s also a brief moment of Anna envisioning her uterus filled with cobwebs. No one knows yet if spiders will really play a huge role in the season, but there’s definitely enough setup for them to have a cameo.

Will 'AHS: Delicate' Tie Into Past Seasons?

American Horror Story likes to tie some of its seasons together, and there’s plenty of opportunity to do that with this season given its inspiration. Firstly, if the season keeps the story set in the same location as Delicate Condition, it will be at least partially set in New York City. This could allow for potential connections to the show’s previous season, NYC. More importantly, though, it could provide a tie-in with the show’s third season, Coven. Back in 2016, showrunner Ryan Murphy mentioned a return of the witches of Coven in a later season. One of Delicate Condition’s main plot points is the intervention of a coven of witches in Anna’s pregnancy. Could this be the witches of the show’s third season? We don’t know for sure, but we can all stay hopeful.