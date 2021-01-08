The first two episodes catch up viewers on the histories of Wanda and Vision.

Today, Disney+ launched its newest “show”, Marvel Studios Legends today. I put “show” in quotations because show implies content was created, and that’s not really what’s happening here. Instead, each episode is a short recap focusing on different MCU characters with the first two episodes centering on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). That’s not bad prep for people who are about to start watching WandaVision a week from now.

Essentially, Legends is playing more like elaborate fan videos that offer cross-promotion into a new Marvel thing. And that’s not bad. For the casual viewer who hasn’t seen Avengers: Age of Ultron or Captain America: Civil War lately, it’s easier to watch a video that’s less than 10 minutes a pop that catches you up on a character’s exploits. Also for Disney+, if they show you enough footage from those previous Marvel movies, maybe you’ll be tempted to stick around and stream them thus spending even more time on Disney’s streaming platform rather than their competitors. Also, it's not like this "show" costs Disney anything more than some editor's work and a bit of music.

That being said, it would be nice if Legends offered up something new even if it was a bit of EPK material of Olsen and Bettany talking about their characters or offering a fresh teaser for WandaVision. Instead, it’s content to be a highly produced recap video, and since it doesn’t take up much time, it’s not a bad way to kill 15 minutes as you get ready for WandaVision, which launches on Disney+ on January 15th.

Image via Marvel Studios

