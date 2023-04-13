It's not long until the end of the two-decade-long road officially begins for the Fast and Furious franchise with less than a month until Fast X hits theaters. The upcoming tenth installment marks the first of two finale films in what is expected to be an epic farewell for the action-packed epic. Historically, the Fast saga has featured a fair mix of violence, well-timed coarse language, and a touch of racy romances. It looks like Fast X is set to cruise at a similar pace with the Motion Picture Association of America giving the film a PG-13 rating. As per the organization's latest weekly ratings the movie is "rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material." The rating falls in line with previous entries in the franchise including predecessor F9.

Who Will Be The Main Villain In Fast X?

What the rating does confirm is that Fast X will not be compromising on all the action and intensity promised thus far in the promotional material. The film is set to see Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto (and family) come face to face with a vicious ghost from the past in the form of Jason Momoa’s Dante. Fueled by vengeance, Dante is the son of kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who die-hard fans will recall was killed back in Fast Five by Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). Firm in his desire to make the family pay the price of his loss, at any cost, an undeniably unhinged Dante declares war putting everyone and everything Dom loves on the line. From the teasers so far it's clear Dante will stop at nothing to achieve his goal, be it in the form of ferocious explosives or deadly devices. This new level of madness is set to earn him a place at the top of the list of Dom's enemies. Although Dante may make for quite the formidable foe, Dom has something of a small army behind him in the form of his misfit squad and if history is anything to go by, they won't be doing down without a fight.

Whilst no entry into the Fast saga is complete without an overload of epic action sequences and perfectly choreographed car chases, film star Diesel has also promised a more emotional note in the final chapters. Diesel confirmed that the franchise would weave in a tribute to the late Paul Walker, who starred opposite Diesel as Brian O'Conner until his tragic death in 2013. "I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn’t imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner," he previously told Total Film Magazine.

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the film will see a number of familiar faces return including Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, John Cena, Chris Bridges, Helen Mirren, and Tyrese Gibson to name just a handful. Meanwhile, Mamoa will make his debut in the franchise alongside Brie Larson and Hollywood icon Rita Moreno.

Fast X zooms into theaters on May 19. You can catch a first glimpse of the action in the trailer below.