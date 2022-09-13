Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.

Halbrand’s story is greatly intertwined with the people of the Southlands and its geography. It is surrounded on three sides with mountain ranges, an active volcano in the northern region, and an inland sea in the south. The mountains make this region secluded, and the volcanic ash that would fall periodically creates rich soil full of minerals and nutrients. Halbrand’s people in the Second Age succeeded in farming because of the fertile land in this biosphere created by the mountains, volcano, and sea.

Despite the major benefits the land provided this part of Middle-earth, the people who reside in these lands appear to be cursed. The first Dark Lord Morgoth sought to use their land as a base for building armies in his plan to take over the world in the First Age. He persuaded the men who ruled the Southlands as well as the Easterlings to swear a blood oath to serve him. Because of their choice to submit to Morgoth, their lands were decimated in the war and those that survived were left with nothing. They weren’t given any help to rebuild, either, because the rest of the world distrusted them. This isolates their communities and makes them feel like outcasts to the rest of the world. The elves maintaining a vigilant watch over the people of the Southlands emphasizes their perception that the rest of the world will never trust them.

Who Is Halbrand and What Is He Hiding

As for what we know about Halbrand, we first encountered the character as he’s drifting on the remains of a boat after a sea worm attack on the Sundering Sea. It was quite a big mystery why he and his companions were stranded at sea in the first place because some of the only beings who sailed west from Middle-earth were Elves traveling to Valinor. In the third episode, though, we’re brought for the first time to Númenor after Elendil (Lloyd Owen) rescues Galadriel and Halbrand from the sea. Since mortals aren’t allowed to enter the undying lands of Valinor, it’s possible that Halbrand and his crew were trying to make it to Númenor for some reason before their ship was attacked, though it does not seem like Halbrand knew where or what Númenor was. Once Halbrand knows that they’ll have to stay on the island for a few days at least, he gets excited thinking about the potential opportunities to start a new life here. One of the first things he does as he ventures into the city is to plead with the blacksmith for a job, further proving his strong desire to stay on the island.

Despite the appeal of a new life on Númenor, Halbrand’s behavior seems to indicate that he’s more motivated to escape his past than he is to build a new future. It's later revealed to the audience that Halbrand is actually the rightful king of the Southlands. Galadriel finds the story of his heritage in the Númenorian Hall of Logs along with a drawing of the sigil Halbrand wears on the pouch hanging around his neck. Halbrand tries to deny his lineage at first but then reveals that he’s ashamed of it because his family is responsible for their people taking the blood oath to serve Morgoth. Even after Galadriel reveals that she’s discovered who he is, he's still reluctant to consider going back to Middle-earth with her. This character seems to have a lot of parallels with the film version of Aragorn in their desire to run from their destiny. When he speaks of his family’s blood oath to Morgoth, it’s very reminiscent of when Aragorn was talking about his fear of making the same mistakes as his ancestors saying, “The same blood flows in my veins. The same weakness”. While Aragorn’s prophecy proclaimed he would one day become the King of Men, there’s a lot of information in Tolkien’s lore that would indicate Halbrand’s fate might not be so uplifting.

Will Halbrand Become One of the Nine Men Cursed By a Ring of Power?

While Morgoth was completely defeated and tossed into the black void at the end of the First Age, the people of the Southlands were never really able to forgive themselves for their loyalty to the Dark Lord. The distrust the rest of Middle Earth held for them had a deep impact on the self-esteem of all the citizens there. This lack of confidence and self-worth is a big reason why they aren’t able to overcome their stigma as supporters of the Dark Lord. The vulnerability of the Southland people will play directly into the Dark Lord’s plan that Galadriel also discovered in the Hall of Logs. The mark of Sauron isn’t just a symbol of a fiery eye. It’s also a map of the Southlands, highlighting the three mountain ranges and the volcano inside. It seems that Morgoth didn’t just plan to build his armies there but, in the event of his defeat, he made plans for his successor to return there and continue his plan to dominate all life.

This is where Tolkien’s lore in the appendices gives us our biggest clues for what might be in store for Halbrand. The region known as the Southlands in The Rings of Power will eventually become the land of Mordor. Knowing the fate of the lands that Halbrand is supposed to be king of certainly seems to imply a similar dark fate for him. In this series, we know that eventually the rings of power will be forged, and eventually, those rings end up on the hands of three Elves, seven Dwarf lords, and nine rulers of Men. The hearts of the nine men who bear the rings become so corrupted that they become the Nazgûl, the most powerful servants of Sauron.

Image via Warner Bros.

Not much is mentioned about the identities of these nine rulers in Tolkien’s appendices, but the introduction of this original character who is a reluctant ruler of the land that will eventually become Mordor is a hint that this series intends on filling that particular gap in the history of Middle Earth. Could Halbrand be a future ring wraith, or even worse, could he become the Witch King of Angmar? Or could he return to rescue his people and resist Sauron until they can all escape these cursed lands? There is always hope for redemption, but knowing the future events that take place in his lands certainly foreshadows a darker fate for Halbrand.