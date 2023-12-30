The Big Picture Hard sci-fi emphasizes scientific accuracy and logic, often with a focus on applied hard science.

Hard sci-fi often features a dark and dreary setting, with a hopeless society and iron-fisted rule in a dystopia.

Shows like Foundation and Devs exemplify hard sci-fi with their adherence to quantifiable scientific theories and exploration of existential knowledge.

Fritz Lang got the science fiction ball rolling with Metropolis in 1927. He passed the torch onto renowned writers like Issac Asimov and Philip K. Dick, who, in turn, delivered a framework for filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, the Wachowski Sisters, and Alex Garland. As the baton has been passed along, some gray areas organically formed within the genre. There are gradations of sci-fi that aren't necessarily easy to define. But there are some very clear guidelines as to what is considered regular sci-fi vs hard sci-fi.

The vast scope of the genre is overwhelming. Considering that science fiction is a relatively new genre when compared to drama, romance, comedy, and others, there is still so much to digest over the last hundred years. From groundbreaking films like Metropolis to Asimov's theories on robotics and Foundation novels, to blockbuster franchises like Star Wars. Up to the recent, powerful surge of incredible artificial intelligence pieces, including Ex Machina and The Creator, it can be daunting to unload and decipher what is truly considered hard sci-fi, but we're going to try to crack this tough nut and make a clear distinction.

When Was the Term "Hard Sci-Fi" First Used?

Image Via Warner Bros.

An academic definition of hard science fiction reads as a category of science fiction characterized by concern for scientific accuracy and logic. The term was first used in print in 1957 by P. Schuyler Miller in a review of John W. Campbell's Islands of Space in the November magazine issue of Astounding Science Fiction. True hard sci-fi values tone, mood, and applied hard science over character development. That's not to say both can't coexist, but the emphasis must be on the certainty of an outcome given parameters that are established as unquestioned scientific law combined with an implied understanding of this law by the characters within society. A dark and dreary setting lends itself to better hard sci-fi as well. When it's future noir, despondent, and more melancholic, it is harder.

So, by this definition, Ridley Scott's adaptation of the great sci-fi author Philip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? in Blade Runner fits the bill. Deckard (Harrison Ford) works in a rugged and rainy fishbowl and is bound by a strict rule of law and robotics that, when upended, cause a conflict that provides tremendous dark tension and drama. Other hard sci-fi films use a combination of a hopeless society and iron-fisted rule with a protagonist that is developed to a point but relies more on this hero bucking a rigged system with believable, applied scientific conclusions. Movies like Gattaca, Minority Report, and District 9 fall in line with this aspect of hard sci-fi.

2:07 Related The 35 Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked From classics like Metropolis and Alien to Everything Everywhere All At Once, this is Collider's ranking of the best science fiction movies ever.

A Layperson's Definition of "Hard Sci-Fi" is Based More on Tone and Mood

Image via Warner Bros.

The common denominator for what laymen would call hard sci-fi is a noticeable adherence to established hard sciences. Most notable is Isaac Asimov's laws of robotics that he so deftly addresses in his Foundation series of novels that is derived from mathematical sociology, which is loosely defined as a society based on things that can be quantitatively proven, and then applied within the framework of a science fiction book, television show, or movie.

This eliminates some of the most financially successful and iconic franchises, which are more character-driven with ambiguous and unscientific backing, like Star Wars (even though Asimov was a huge fan of the original George Lucas trilogy), Star Trek, the current Dune films, and Battlestar Galactica as hard sci-fi. Hard sci-fi will prioritize scientific accuracy and logic when it comes to dealing with its fictional world. There are strict rules and guidelines, unlike more generalized sci-fi. The Matrix is a good example of hard sci-fi in the way it interweaves plausible computer science with a dystopian landscape.

Which TV Shows Are Truly "Hard Sci-Fi"?

Image via Hulu

Four shows are currently streaming on Apple TV+ that offer a perfect snapshot of what should be considered hard sci-fi versus incredibly entertaining, but "soft sci-fi." Foundation is perhaps the quintessential example of a hard sci-fi show. The entire premise is based on Asimov's quantifiable scientific theories on robotics and certainty based on psychohistory (as the characters and audience believe them to be sovereign laws) and genetic cloning, which is applied science in a show at its most pronounced.

Another terrific Apple TV+ hard sci-fi show is Silo. By blending a bleak, dystopian, totalitarian society with measured character development, it still fits the criteria we have laid out. While Silo and Foundation lean in the direction of hard sci-fi, For All Mankind leans toward soft sci-fi as it focuses on the character drama; however, its adherence to existing aerospace science doesn't necessarily classify it as soft sci-fi either. Meanwhile, Invasion is steeped too heavily in procedural character-driven drama to be considered hard sci-fi.

We would be remiss if we didn't mention Alex Garland's one-season masterpiece Devs. Garland tackles the unanswerable question of determinism vs free will and the afterlife with an extraordinary tale rooted in a scientific quest for existential knowledge. It is perhaps the most quintessential hard sci-fi TV show, one that focuses not only on science but also uses science to explain philosophy.

Watch on Hulu

Is the Artificial Intelligence Surge Considered "Hard Sci-Fi"?

Close

Artificial intelligence presents a bit of a conundrum. We've established that good, hard sci-fi is rooted in hard science that can be logically and believably applied. Rogue AI dates back to Metropolis and was honed by Stanley Kubrick's H.A.L. in 2001: A Space Odyssey, and then Westworld. More recently, outstanding new AI run-amuck films like The Creator, Alex Garland's Ex Machina, and the android David (Michael Fassbender) in Ridley Scott's Prometheus and Alien: Covenant show how this new frontier fits into an ever-evolving definition of hard sci-fi.

The rogue AI element has always flown in the face of Asimov's laws of robotics. Specifically, a robot can not cause any harm to humans, and we need to discuss this major change where robots are not only capable but determined to kill humans. With the changing technological landscape, these filmmakers are slowly redefining what hard sci-fi is. There is no escaping the ubiquitous nature of AI, so the entire genre will have to address the new "wild west" nature of the smart robots that we have created to do work for us. The definition of hard sci-fi is always changing as technology evolves and what seems fantastical quickly becomes a reality.