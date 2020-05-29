What Is HBO Max?: What’s On It, How It’s Different from Netflix, and If It’s Worth Getting

HBO Max has now launched, bringing yet another streaming service into the fold to compete against Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and whatever else you maybe using to consume content these days (but definitely not Quibi). And with the launch of HBO Max comes the question, what is HBO Max? Given the name you may be confused as to how it differs from HBO Now or HBO Go, but if you’ve had a chance to look at the library of movies and TV shows included, you know it’s actually a pretty robust competitor to the top tier streaming services.

So if you’re new to HBO Max or still have no clue what it is, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the streaming service from what’s on it to how much it costs to whether it’s even worth getting. Let’s dig in.