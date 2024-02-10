The Big Picture Fake cocaine is commonly used in movies and TV shows to avoid health concerns and drug abuse.

Some actors have experienced negative health effects from repeatedly snorting fake drugs on set.

Alternative methods, such as Vaseline or suction rigs, are used to create the illusion of snorting cocaine without actually ingesting it.

Devil’s dandruff, nose candy, or whichever nickname someone can think of for cocaine will probably sound as over-the-top as the reckless actions of the movie and TV characters who ingest it. On camera, it’s a fake white powder that needs to look good enough to fool everyone sitting back and watching in an effort to not break the movie's magic. From the finance bros of The Wolf of Wall Street to the cartel power struggle of Griselda, there is a whole lot of white powder that gets snorted by actors, but it isn't real for good, obvious reasons.

It would heavily affect the time-consuming production shoots, and it should go without saying it would be considered severe drug abuse. That doesn’t mean the fake cocaine you see onscreen is all fun and games. The actors are still snorting a designated substance for multiple takes, which has affected the health of these stars and not just in the past either. On-screen, characters inhale to feel instant gratification in their unrestrained lifestyle. Off-screen, inventive methods have been developed to make the prop drug safer for when the director yells out, "Lights, camera, snort!"

Al Pacino’s Suffered Permanent Damage From ‘Scarface’

A Cuban refugee rises to become a drug lord in Miami. Bloody mayhem and bundles of coke are part of the most iconic moments in Scarface, where the lavish world Tony Montana (Al Pacino) has taken for himself is at risk of being stripped from him by deadly force. In one of those memorable scenes, he sits in his baroque mansion with a mountain of coke on the table in front of him. “Say hello to my little friend!” Tony cries out later on, but his machine gun isn't his buddy, that would be the white powder he makes his money from, and inhales so much his nose gets smeared in it.

In a Business Insider interview with props master, Joel Barkow, he explained how fake coke is used in the film industry, and Tony Montana wouldn’t be caught dead snorting the substance the cast did while filming. Al Pacino used a powdered version of a baby laxative as a stand-in for the drug, with the obvious purpose of avoiding health concerns. But it did the exact opposite. The actor had to deal with harm to his nasal passages, and while it wasn’t too severe, it was permanent due to how much he did to show Tony’s love for it. Some improvements were needed to help ensure the health of the actors, and different products have since been used to depict cocaine.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Had Drug Abuse Consequences for Its Actors, Too

“Yup, on a daily basis I consume enough drugs to sedate Manhattan, Long Island, and Queens for a month,” Leonardo DiCaprio says as Jordan Belfort, winking with pride and satisfaction. He’s a liar about many things, but Jordan doesn’t lie about his addiction to drugs, and for almost three hours, cocaine is one of the many powders he favors. Unlike Scarface, coke isn’t the favorite illegal substance Belfort takes during his hard drug use — that would be Quaaludes — nevertheless, the heavy substance abuse in The Wolf of Wall Street turns office parties into drug binges, causing Belfort and his friends to devolve into nasty and crude dirtbags. Jonah Hill, as Belfort’s super white-teethed, idiotic accomplice, is just as bad if not worse than Belfort and during filming, Hill’s body reacted badly to the fake drugs he was constantly snorting.

He had to be hospitalized due to a severe case of bronchitis he suffered from all the “coke,” which in reality, was vitamin powder. Jonah Hill talked about this on Any Given Wednesday, “If you ingest that much matter into your lungs, you get very sick. We were literally doing fake coke for seven months every day.” Jonah Hill also added that he experienced a positive side before he got sick, getting a strong boost of health benefits, saying, “I never had more vitamin D in my entire life; I could have lifted a car over my f**king head.” A different technique was used in the hyper-stylized world of self-destructive youths on a popular HBO series, which prevented any potential hospital visits for the cast.

The Teens on ‘Euphoria’ Have a Safer Way To Fake Drugs

The room spins and the colors dazzle while being under the influence, turning life into fantasy. It sounds blissful, yet drugs always make life worse for the teens on Euphoria, who can’t take enough of it to dull painful emotions or memories. To achieve the effect that the young characters snort coke, prop masters went a simpler route to maintain realism on set. Vaseline would cover the inside of a straw that an actor would have to inhale, causing most of the fake powder to get stuck inside rather than reach the actor’s nose.

There is a more reliable method to stop the fake powder from being ingested, too. In the Insider interview with Joel Barkow, the props master explained that a suction rig can be an option. A dollar bill is rolled and attached to a hose that sucks up the powder for ingestion-free acting. No risk of bronchitis or nasal harm. But the rig method isn’t as popular as the physical approach, an experience Margot Robbie knows of and didn't enjoy. While she played Belfort’s poorly treated wife in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie didn’t have scenes doing intense drug use like the men, until her starring role in a period piece about Hollywood's toxic stardom.

Margot Robbie Wasn’t a Fan of the Fake Coke in ‘Babylon’

Bigger is better (just not healthier) in the rise and fall of silent film stars who indulge in their wildest impulses. Nellie LaRoy (Robbie) knows how to make an impression; in the opening, she crashes a car into a statue and dances anywhere she can to be the life of the party. Her scenes, along with the music by Justin Hurwitz and cinematography by Linus Sandgren, shower Nellie in the spotlight. When she gets access to the party’s drugs, she doesn’t care about morphine, heroin, opium, or the antique that “Louis XIV sat on.” She heads right to the coke. But Robbie wasn’t sure about the huge amount her character devoured through her nostrils, questioning director Damien Chazelle about his choice. They didn’t agree on how much cocaine was too much cocaine while filming Babylon; Margot Robbie felt the giant white lines that Nellie threw her face into would, in actuality, cause a drug overdose due to the massive quantities on the table.

She talked about it in an NME interview, “I think the only note I gave Damien… obviously there’s a lot of drugs in this movie and I play a character who does tons of drugs. But he would have them rack up lines of coke that were just like the size of hot dogs.” Chazelle believed it worked for how it looked on the camera, but it still appeared like a ridiculous, dangerous amount. Yet, that also certainly works with the film’s heightened style in the extravagant, devil-may-care parties. Robbie went on to say that the powder was either vitamin B, icing sugar, or baby laxative, and that it didn’t feel comfortable inhaling after the many times she had to do it.

Sofia Vergara Needed Tips To Be a Drug Lord in ‘Griselda’

There is a gorgeous scene in Episode 2 of Griselda where slow-motion captures uninhibited party-goers while popped champagne sprays down like rain. The free cocaine fueling everyone makes them feel special, unaware they have been specifically targeted as affluent prey. In the middle of this is the one who started it, the drug queenpin and the “Godmother of Cocaine” herself, Griselda Blanco. The Netflix cartel series follows this real-life figure in a leading role that is the first of many for Sofía Vergara — a serious part that is against-type from what fans have seen the actress do, and the body count on Griselda is just one gory example. So too, is the heavy cigarette smoking Griselda does, as well as the coke she enjoys. Sofía Vergara never had any experience with smoking cigarettes or snorting coke, turning to the series director, Andrés Baiz, for help.

Whenever Vergara did her scenes with the prop coke, it ended up being a form of powdered milk. “It’s not fun to do,” the actress said in a Yahoo interview, “I wanted to do this scene really good, so I didn’t have to do it 100 times.” A problem that can occur from this substance is when the actor is lactose intolerant, hence the need for other methods. In Joel Barkow’s interview, he brings up Inositol, a vitamin B complex, which he explains as being gentler on the nasal passages to ensure the actor can finish the rest of the scene. Inositol resembles the real drug so closely, that even dealers have been known to cut coke with it in real life.

In movies and TV, cocaine use isn’t going anywhere: in the '90s, audiences might remember Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) “powdering her nose” in Pulp Fiction, then making a nearly lethal mistake in what she snorts next and in American Horror Story: Coven, one easy way to summon the Voodoo loa, Papa Legba (Lance Reddick), is with a tray lined with the white stuff. Cocaine plays a part in Mia’s overdose, a supernatural deal with Reddick's devilish entity, and remains a destructive substance from Scarface to Griselda. Like how a cigarette can produce a cinematic image with its lifting smoke and red-hot tip, coke can be just as dramatic, typically showing a user throwing their head back, and wiping their nose. Prop cocaine may involve various methods with possible discomfort, but it remains a safer way to leave the dangerous side effects for the characters onscreen.

Griselda is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

