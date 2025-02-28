Imagine yourself at the end of a long day. You're finished with work, and you want to unwind on the couch while watching a great film. But, when you open up your preferred streaming service, you end up spending more time aimlessly scrolling through their catalog in search of something interesting than actually watching a movie. By the time you find something that sort of piques your interest, you feel it's too late to embark on a two-hour viewing experience. This is a modern phenomenon that, let's face it, we are all far too familiar with. Luckily, there is a solution to the never-ending scroll conundrum, though, and it comes in the form of services like Mubi.

Mubi is a godsend for serious cinephiles who are understandably a bit overwhelmed by the ever-widening streaming landscape. With many of the companies that make up that landscape frequently increasing their monthly fees, movie lovers are forced to find ways to get the most bang for their buck. And while some of the bigger-name services like Prime Video and Netflix technically offer the largest number of total films, they tend to have a bit of a quantity over quality problem. Mubi, on the other hand, prioritizes showcasing the best possible cinema the world has to offer. As a film distributor as well, Mubi has recently become a bigger player in the festival acquisition scene, which has only resulted in more worthwhile selections being added to their library. For true movie fans, it is one of the best services out there.

What Is Mubi?

Image via Mubi

Mubi was first created under the name "The Auteurs" all the way back in 2007, making it one of the oldest existing streaming services. It wasn't until 2010 that the name was officially switched to Mubi. Since the beginning, the company has seemingly placed an emphasis on propping up challenging, innovative, and inventive works of art. On their website, it is stated that Mubi is "a place to discover ambitious films by visionary filmmakers — from iconic directors to emerging auteurs." Moreover, as champions of world cinema, Mubi has many offerings from countries all around the globe.

Though they may not have as many total titles as some of the bigger, more mainstream services, the team at Mubi spends a lot of time carefully considering what films to add, ensuring that all their selections are top quality. They are constantly rotating films in and out, as a way to keep the service feeling fresh and frequently present new options to their users. However, this also means exceptional movies are being taken off the service from time to time, so Mubi fans need to be diligent about checking things off their watchlist while they still can.

Mubi Is the Antidote for Netflix and Other Leading Streamers

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Similar to other specialty streamers like The Criterion Channel, perhaps the best aspect of Mubi is the way their team thoroughly curates the library. While you can, of course, search and sort by genre on streamers like Netflix and Hulu, there is a personal touch missing from those platforms. Mubi’s ever-changing, curated collections feature hand-picked line-ups that help subscribers make exciting discoveries, while potentially reminding them of perusing the "Staff Picks" rack at an old-school movie rental store. As you browse some of their collections, it becomes evident that Mubi is a service made by and for movie lovers. Currently, they are offering an Oscars-themed collection, as well as ones celebrating Black and LGBTQ+ artistry.

Unfortunately, heavily curated services like Mubi, that are passionate about preserving and celebrating film history, are becoming rare in today's entertainment world. Nowadays, many of the top streamers seem to have pivoted from trying to build an impressive film catalog to spending more time developing original movies, seeing that as the best way to attract new subscribers and maintain existing ones. This issue recently became a topic of debate on social media after it was reported that, before launching an initiative meant to honor the films of 1974, Netflix only offered a total of five pre-1980 films, with the oldest being The Sting (1973). While Mubi does acquire and distribute new releases as well, their committed efforts to putting older and lesser-known titles in front of their users in a world where so much classic cinema is being left in the past are not only admirable, but greatly needed.

Mubi Is an Impressive and Important Streaming Service