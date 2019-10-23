What Is Kef Bir, the New Planet in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’?

0

Fresh off the immense high of the release of the final Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker trailer earlier this week, many questions still linger. But the only one I care about right now is: What is Kef Bir? Or, better still, where is Kef Bir? The new planet has become home to a downed, decaying Death Star and has made bold appearances in both the Rise of Skywalker teaser and the most recent final trailer. It will also become a new feature in an update on the popular Star Wars ride Star Tours at Disneyland.

When in doubt on major Star Wars matters, it’s only right we take a look at the all-knowing, one-stop resource that is Wookiepedia. Oh, Wookiepedia, how do I love thee? Let me count the lightsabers. But seriously, one look at the Wookiepedia entry for Kef Bir reveals this planet is an ocean moon. It is also the home planet of the newest Rise of Skywalker character, Jannah (Naomi Ackie), a freedom fighter who leads a group of warriors into battle alongside the Resistance against the First Order. From the looks of the trailer, Kef Bir will no doubt be a pivotal location not just to introduce Jannah but to also get Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) to the once-imperious and very imposing but now very much dead Death Star.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga, which began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. Hamill and Fisher return (Fisher is back posthumously) for Rise of Skywalker along with Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac as well as Star Wars alums Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels.

For more on The Rise of Skywalker, read up on our latest report on the movie's runtime. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.