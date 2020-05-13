What Is ‘Tenet’ About? Here’s What We Know About Christopher Nolan’s New Movie

One of the buzziest movies set to arrive in 2020 is Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet. While much has been revealed in the way of the movie’s cast — Nolan has assembled a crack team in the form of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh — we still don’t know too much about Tenet‘s plot.

Luckily, one big clue about the Tenet plot was revealed by Pattinson in a GQ profile published in mid-May. At one point, Pattinson remarks how he modeled his Tenet character on philosopher and social critic Christopher Hitchens, and, at GQ’s mention of imagining Pattinson as a Hitchens-esque time traveler, Pattinson goes on to refute the notion by remarking, “He’s not a time traveler. There’s actually no time traveling. That’s, like, the one thing I’m approved to say.”

Pattinson’s rejection of time travel as a plot point in Tenet is attention-grabbing, not just because it’s one of the more solid teases we’ve gotten about Nolan’s new movie or descriptions of the movie, like the one featured on Amazon‘s page for The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan’s Quantum Cold War actually mention time, but because it sounds very unlike the director’s past movies where toying with time and space (to any degree) has often factored into the narrative. So, with Pattinson’s comment on Tenet‘s plot once again piquing our curiosity, let’s break down what we actually know about Tenet‘s plot ahead of the movie’s planned July 17 release date.