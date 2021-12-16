Prepare for 'No Way Home' by revisiting all of the other Spider-Man films with Coy and Perri!

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri are ranking all of the Spider-Man movies just in time for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th.

Ranking all associated movies in a series always feels essential when you’re about to get a new installment, but given what we expect to see in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a revisit of every single Sony and MCU Spider-Man movie seems especially vital.

No Way Home picks up after Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) identity is revealed to the world and he’s labeled “Public Enemy #1.” Desperate to go back to the way things were, Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. Peter wants him to wipe everyone’s memory of the reveal, but in attempting to do so, they open the multiverse and, in turn, allow for the return of other characters from the previous non-MCU films including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 and more.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is bound to have quite the opening weekend ahead of it. It's rolling into its big debut with a good deal of critical praise and a mighty excited box office forecast. The latest reports suggest the movie could pull in $150 million this weekend, which would make it the first release to open north of $100 million since the pandemic began. However, Venom: Let There Be Carnage did come pretty close recently when it make its big debut with $90 million.

No matter what the weekend one grand total winds up being, Spider-Man: No Way Home will dominate the box office, social media and beyond, so get into the Spidey spirit now with the Collider Movie Club team! Check out this episode of the show to revisit all of the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland Spider-Man films and to find out how Coy and Perri rank them!

