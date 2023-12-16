The Big Picture The highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time is between an adaptation (The Grinch) and an original script (Home Alone).

Home Alone, despite being made on a low budget, became a massive hit and spent 12 weeks at number one at the box office.

Franchises and known properties, like Home Alone and The Grinch, tend to be successful in the Christmas movie genre, as they bring in high returns at the box office.

Christmas movies are a surprisingly massive genre and can be major box office draws. For the last several decades, nearly every year has seen the release of multiple Christmas-themed films. These are often adaptations, reboots, and retellings of extremely familiar tales, but occasionally an original story — like 2022's Violent Night, which follows a burnt-out, Viking warrior version of Santa who saves a wealthy family from kidnappers — makes a splash. So, which type holds the record for the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time: adaptation, or original script? The answer is actually both. The Christmas movie that brought in the most total dollars at the box office is 2018's The Grinch, Illumination's adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss story starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character. However, adjusted for inflation, an original film takes the top spot by a wide margin: 1990's Home Alone, which was conceived from scratch by writer John Hughes.

The Grinch is the third screen adaptation of Theodor Geisel's (Dr. Seuss) 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, though versions of the character have appeared in other media. According to Box Office Mojo — which will be our source for all of the dollar amounts to follow unless otherwise noted — The Grinch grossed just over $271 million at the domestic box office and $267 million internationally, for a worldwide total of almost $538 million on a budget of $75 million. That would be an impressive box office return for just about any movie, though interestingly, it doesn't even rank in the top half of all Illumination movies to date according to The Numbers — the studio has basically been printing money since the release of its first feature, 2010's Despicable Me.

'Home Alone' Was a Surprise Blockbuster

Adjusted for inflation, Home Alone — the modern classic starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and Catherine O'Hara and directed by Chris Columbus — blows The Grinch out of the water. Even unadjusted, it easily takes second place with a domestic gross of almost $285 million and an international gross of almost $191 million, for a total of about $476.6 million. In 2023 dollars, that's almost $1.1 billion, compared to The Grinch's inflation-adjusted total of about $654 million.

The inflation-adjusted numbers are taken from Box Office Mojo and input into the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation calculator.

Home Alone was filmed on a budget of only $18 million, an extremely reasonable sum compared to the wildly ballooning budgets typical in Hollywood today. But it was still almost twice as much as the $10 million that Hughes pitched to Warner Bros., the first studio attached to the picture. As it turned out, Hughes was overly optimistic about the cost, and when the expected budget expanded to almost $15 million, Warner Bros. shut the project down.

Fortunately, Hughes had covertly delivered a copy of the screenplay to 20th Century Fox, too, a move that was probably at least slightly illegal, according to executive producer Scott Rosenfelt. But Fox was happy to scoop up the film after Warner Bros. dumped it and, of course, they got the last laugh. At the time of its release, Home Alone became the third-highest grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing comedy ever (it has since been knocked out of those spots). It spent 12 weeks in the number one spot at the box office, which currently puts it in fifth place for the most weeks at number one.

The movie would also go on to become a massive hit on home video: released on VHS and LaserDisc on August 22, 1991, it sold over 11 million copies, making it one of the best-selling VHS tapes of all time. It was also the first VHS to include commercials — not trailers — for unrelated products before the feature, specifically for Pepsi and American Airlines.

'Home Alone 2' and Jim Carrey's 'Grinch' Were Also Major Moneymakers

Close

Believe it or not, the third and fourth highest-grossing Christmas movies are another Home Alone and another Grinch — apparently franchises and known properties are king even when it comes to holiday films. 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York brought in about $173.6 million at the domestic box office and $185 million internationally, totaling almost $359 million, or about $774 million today. (Home Alone 3, the only other film in the six-film franchise to get a theatrical release, was a financial flop, failing to make back its $32 million budget domestically.)

In inflation-adjusted numbers, that puts Cumberbatch's Grinch in third place, just beating out another film adaptation of the same story, 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey and directed by Ron Howard. Its domestic and international box office earnings came to about $260 million and $85 million respectively, for a total of about $345.8 million ($607 million in 2023 dollars), though that was against a production budget of $123 million and a marketing budget of $50 million for the U.S. alone. Once the theaters took their cut, it likely barely broke even in its theatrical window, though a merchandising deal with Toys 'R' Us and strong home video sales bolstered the film's profit margin.

Rounding out the top five is another Jim Carrey vehicle based on a well-known property, Robert Zemeckis' CGI A Christmas Carol, released in 2009. Carrey plays both Scrooge and all three Ghosts and, like some other films on our list, it received middling reviews. It opened in London first, bringing in over $187 million internationally and $137 million domestically, for a worldwide total of over $325 million, or about $462 million adjusted.

Related How to Watch ‘Home Alone’ Order a large cheese pizza and join Kevin for "a Merry Little Christmas"!

Many Christmas Movies Now Go Straight to Streaming

Image via Focus Features

This year, though there are dozens of new Christmas movies going straight to streaming and video-on-demand, very few are getting theatrical releases. Among them are Alexander Payne's nostalgia-soaked dramedy The Holdovers, which, despite rave reviews, has only grossed about $16 million so far (at the time of writing), and John Woo's daring action thriller Silent Night, which includes no dialogue. Neither of these R-rated features has a chance at rivaling the top-grossing films of the holiday, where, unsurprisingly, family films bring in the highest returns. (2003's Love Actually is the highest-grossing adult-oriented Christmas movie, with a worldwide box office of over $248 million.) But 2023's record-breaking summer box office has shown us that even post-pandemic, theatrical releases can still bring in big money — meaning that we likely haven't seen the last of the Christmas mega-blockbusters.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+