Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for all things horror, has revealed an all-new trailer for their upcoming horror-thriller film What Josiah Saw ahead of its debut on the platform, which is set to happen on August 4, 2022.

Originally shared by Deadline, the brand-new trailer sets the atmosphere of the upcoming southern gothic horror film, with the titular character Josiah, played by Robert Patrick, telling his youngest son, Thomas (Scott Haze), that there is a way to "save his mother," who is shown hanging from a tree. The pair of Josiah and Thomas are the only ones of their estranged family that still live in their family's old farmhouse, a building that the locals believe to be haunted. After over 20 years of being separated from their father, Josiah's eldest children Eli (Nick Stahl) and Mary (Kelli Garner) return to the old home in the hope that they can sell the aging property and finally turn the page on this dark part of their history. When they return home, they learn that their father has been receiving "visions from beyond" and has made the choice to right the great wrongs of his family's past.

Speaking to Deadline, Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, spoke about the film and the creatives behind the project. “Vincent, Robert, and team have crafted a dark, haunting and poignant film that brilliantly blends some of the best elements of horror. It’s a story that stays with you and is expertly brought to life through striking, breakout performances from this stellar cast. We’re thrilled to have it live on Shudder and to share it with members.” The film had its world premiere in 2021 at that year's Fantasia Film Festival and had been received very positively, currently holding a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 22 reviews.

Image via Shudder

RELATED: 7 Spooky Animated Films to Watch After 'Mad God'

What Josiah Saw is the third film directed by Vincent Grashaw, whose previous credits include Coldwater as well as And Then I Go, and is the director's first outing in the horror-thriller genre. Speaking to Deadline, Grashaw said,

“Shudder is the perfect home for this creepy film that I’ve lived with for quite some time. I was somewhat terrified to tackle my first horror/thriller, so I couldn’t be more grateful that the release will be in the hands and guided by those who do it best in the genre sphere. I can’t wait to see what happens with them! Let’s go!”

The film is written by Robert Alan Dilts; this is his second writing credit following the 2009 short film Eliki and is his first feature film screenplay. Grashaw also serves as a producer on the film alongside Ran Namerode, Bernie Stern, and Angelia Adzic. Executive producers on the film are Cole Payne and Haze.

What Josiah Saw is set to debut on Shudder on August 4. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming horror film down below: