Things are about to heat up for Paramount+ subscribers next month, as Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer’s wildly twisted and sensual thriller What Lies Beneath arrives on the platform on November 1. Welcoming in the new month with an overflowing amount of fresh content, the Robert Zemeckis-helmed feature is one of many titles that audiences have to look forward to as we bid adieu to October and head into the holiday season. With a supernatural edge paired with an overarching erotic thriller vibe — despite what the haters on Rotten Tomatoes may say — What Lies Beneath is an absolute classic and must be added to your queue.

The vibe of What Lies Beneath is cottagecore mixed with a rainy day — but a rainy day filled with mystery and mayhem. In the film, audiences are introduced to Dr. Norman Spencer (Ford) and his wife, Claire Spencer (Pfeiffer), who live in a cute town in rural Vermont. Surrounded by trees, the couple even has a lake in their backyard, further driving up the coziness (and intrigue!) of the setting. With a classic case of nosy neighbor syndrome, Claire begins to believe that something sinister is going down with their neighbors, especially after some strange supernatural-like occurrences get her on the scent. But, after digging further into what the spirit from the beyond may be trying to tell her, Claire realizes that the call’s coming from inside the house and that her husband may not be who he says he is. As secrets begin to pop out from every corner of their once safe-haven home, Claire and Norman are put on a crash course with destiny, fate, and consequences.

‘What Lies Beneath’ Is an Underrated Classic — Here’s Why