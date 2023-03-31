We don’t get movies about dragons every week, despite the scientific fact that dragons are so darn cool. They’re just incredibly nifty fantasy creatures that can inhabit a wide array of stories. Who doesn’t want to watch a film that features a massive creature that can breathe fire and fly? Just like a pie in the face or the acting chops of Regina King, dragons are one of those cornerstones of cinema that everyone can enjoy on some level. However, the joys of dragons in movies go far deeper than them being cool to look at. There are far deeper qualities about these scaly critters that explain why some of the most iconic cinematic dragons have become unforgettable staples of the big screen.

The Basic Joys of Dragons in Movies

Dragons come in all shapes and sizes in mythology, so it’s no surprise that these creatures are similarly varied in scale in the world of movies too. This variation doesn’t just align dragons with their mythological counterparts. It’s also a necessity to ensure that the newest cinematic dragons aren’t just visual carbon copies of their predecessors. While done out of a need to provide visual variety, this quality alone speaks to one of the most surface-level yet exciting joys of dragons in movies. They can look like anything. Some have wings, some are tiny, and some breathe elements beyond fire. There’s always something new being conjured up with big-screen interpretations of these beasties.

The best movie dragons really lean into their unique visual facets. If you’re going to make a big dragon, you need to make sure they’re inhabiting a story where its scale will be properly rendered and impactful. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is a messy movie, but that initial scene between Bilbo Baggins and the great dragon Smaug functions as the best scene in the entire film because it embraces the mammoth size of Smaug. This creature towers over all seemingly from the heavens and, in the process, functions as a great cinematic depiction of a mammoth dragon.

By contrast, Toothless of How to Train Your Dragon is not a tiny critter but, when he’s walking around on all fours, he’s roughly at the same eye level as his human companion Hiccup. Toothless would get dwarfed by Smaug, but that’s the point. He’s supposed to be a best friend to a troubled and lonely boy, it makes total sense that his size would be closer to the ground. Plus, the character’s incredibly cuddly appearance whenever he’s comfortable makes him automatically different from the default norms for movie dragons, which are typically supposed to be ferocious beasts fire and foremost. Toothless and Smaug couldn’t be any different from one another as movie dragons. But the way their respective movies lean into the distinct sizes and visual appearances of these characters is a perfect showcase for all the wonders that can come when films embrace the idiosyncratic traits of dragons.

Dragons Need Personality, but Not Too Much Chit-Chat

To make a proper movie dragon, one must navigate the delicate balance of personality these creatures must exhibit. Dragons, like all fictional and non-fictional critters, can exhibit boisterous personalities. In movies, dragons can be as frightening as the darkest night or as comforting as a cozy blanket, it just depends on elements like character design or lighting. It also fixates heavily on how a screenwriter chooses to frame a dragon. Some movies are confident enough to let a dragon’s personality seep in subtly, while other films opt to go way too over-the-top in trying to establish that certain movie dragons are really wacky and memorable.

Returning to Toothless, this creature’s eschewing of dialogue offers up plenty of unique and creative opportunities for his personality to get reinforced. Physicality and well-timed facial expressions allow Toothless to feel like a vibrantly alive animal with his own perspective. However, Toothless is still just that, an animal. He doesn’t talk, and the movie doesn’t get too zany in trying to anthropomorphize him. By contrast, somebody like Draco in Dragonheart is tremendously undercut by the decision to have him speak in weird simplistic comedic phrases. This route is intended to give voice actor Sean Connery a lot to do and solidify the personality of Draco, but it just undercuts the aura of this creature. There are many more organic and interesting ways to make dragons feel like lively characters than that!

Throughout the history of cinema, it seems like dragons tend to work best when they’re silent creatures (though compelling exceptions like Smaug do exist). There’s just something about the unique appearance and physicality of these beasts that makes words seem pointless. The unfurling of a dragon’s wings can say way more than any lengthy monologue could. Plus, removing dialogue allows viewers to pay more attention to the subtle visual details of the dragon characters. Just look at Elliot in the 2016 update of Pete’s Dragon, a character who believably registers as the titular boy’s best friend without ever speaking a word.

Without lots of grating quips to occupy the viewer's attention span, there’s more room to focus on the creative design of Elliot. For David Lowery's directorial effort, Elliot was given mossy fur, a sharp contrast to the typical scaly approach to dragons (which was utilized in the original incarnation of Elliot in the 1970s version of Pete’s Dragon). It’s a bold and creative decision that allows Elliot to come off both as unique in the pantheon of movie dragons and immediately cuddly. This interpretation of Elliot speaks to how many varied visual possibilities lie within dragons on the silver screen.

Looking over the greatest dragons in cinema and their most striking visual qualities, it’s worth mentioning too that these beasts are such a wonderful opportunity to lean into the stylized opportunities innate to the art form of animation. Because dragons aren’t real and never have been, filmmakers often have to resort to animation (whether it be hand-drawn images, computer wizardry, or stop-motion magic) to realize these beasts. Some movie dragons have tried to “apologize” for being realized through animation by hewing close to reality. These are very basic scaly dragons with muted colors, a believable size, and no outrageous powers.

The best dragons, though, lean into the preposterous possibilities of animation to create wildly exaggerated dragons that seemed to have stepped right out of your dreams or nightmares. Just take a look at Maleficent’s dragon form from the original animated Sleeping Beauty movie, with its bright purple coloring and intentionally impossible body proportions (how would wings that small hold up a dragon that massive?) This ferocious dragon is colorful and so immediately intimidating, it’s an incredible accomplishment of stylized design. More recently, the CG-animated Great Protector from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings entertainingly defied the laws of gravity (as she glided through the air as if she was weightless despite being a massive dragon) while swirling across the screen decked out in bright shades of white and red. When movie dragons lean into all the heightened opportunities both animation and dragons as a concept have to offer, pure magic gets unearthed.

There Are So Many Ways to be a Good Movie Dragon

Given how many movie dragons exist, it’s no surprise that there isn’t really a “one-size-fits-all” approach to being a “proper” movie dragon. You can be as cuddly as Toothless, as ferocious as Maleficent, or as imposing as Smaug, and yet you can still register as an impressive demonstration of why people love seeing dragons in films. There are so many vibrant possibilities within dragons, and it’s always exciting to see the new ways filmmakers will reinterpret these creatures. We, unfortunately, do not get new movies centered around dragons every week. But given all the creativity associated with the greatest movie dragons throughout history, maybe it’s time to make dragon-heavy films a much more frequent fixture of the cinematic landscape.