Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, Judy Garland and James Mason, or Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, there were Constance Bennett and Lowell Sherman. The movie was called What Price Hollywood, but it really was the first version of A Star is Born, the classic tale of how stardom isn't always what it's cracked up to be. This largely forgotten 1932 gem was one of the first major studio productions to dramatize the downside of show business, and in many ways, it's a more honest and realistic look at the Hollywood machine than any of the films that came afterward.

Based on the novel by journalist Adela Rogers St. Johns and adapted for the screen by Gene Fowler and Rowland Brown, the story behind What Price Hollywood and its similarities to A Star is Born is replete with its own dramatic twists and turns. George Cukor, director of What Price Hollywood, was later asked to direct the 1937 version of A Star is Born with Gaynor and March. Thinking the plot was too similar to the Bennett-Sherman film, he declined. Interestingly, though, Cukor ended up helming the Garland-Mason version of A Star is Born in 1954. And in 1937, RKO Pictures, the studio that produced What Price Hollywood, threatened MGM producer David O. Selznick with a plagiarism lawsuit when they learned of his plans to make the Gaynor-March version of A Star is Born. The threats never materialized, likely because there were enough differences between the two films, and What Price Hollywood truly is a much more progressive and daring story about the dark side of show business than the A Star is Born films that followed.

Mary Evans Is a Female Lead Who Gets What She Wants

Made before the strict enforcement of the Hays Code, which greatly constrained what could be depicted on the big screen, What Price Hollywood took risks that brought authenticity to the story of an ambitious young woman who dreams of stardom, gets it, then questions whether she chased the right dream. Start with the movie's heroine, Mary Evans (Bennett). Like the female protagonists of all the A Star is Born incarnations, she's young, ambitious, and wants to make her mark in showbiz. But while the characters in the other films are all "good girls" working hard at their crafts and hoping for that big break, Mary is sly, conniving, not always likable, and looking for shortcuts.

She's a waitress at The Brown Derby restaurant in Los Angeles, the place where anybody who is somebody comes to see and be seen. Mary's not above telling her co-workers she'll do whatever it takes to get a producer or director to notice her. Enter Max Carey (Sherman), one of Tinseltown's most famous movie directors. Like the male leads in the A Star is Born films, Max is an aging, hopeless alcoholic watching his once huge career wind down. Unlike the other male characters, though, Max's sexuality is ambiguous. His effete style and mannerisms and campy one-liners certainly don't lead anyone to believe he's a ladykiller. Having just bought an entire box of floral boutonnieres from an elderly woman selling them on the sidewalk out front, Max enters The Brown Derby and hands them out to all the restaurant's patrons and employees, including the hunky male chef. There's another wink and nod to gay audiences in this scene when Max, stumbling to his booth, bumps into a masculine-looking woman dressed in men's attire. "I beg your pardon, old man," Max says in his drunken haze. When he gets a better look and realizes he's speaking to a woman, he apologizes, then quips, "Who's your tailor?" It's interesting to speculate that Max's alcoholism may be related to the suppression of his authentic self, something the film hints at, but can't fully explore.

Max Carey Is a Male Lead Who's Not a Romantic Interest

In A Star is Born, the famous fellas all spot the young ingénues and pursue them romantically, but in What Price Hollywood, it's Mary who pursues Max, and for business purposes only. Likewise, Max seems to have no interest in Mary other than to help her get her foot inside a Hollywood soundstage. When Mary sees Max seated at someone else's station at the restaurant, she begs a co-worker to let her wait on him. "I'm looking for a break and I'm gonna get it," Mary tells a fellow waitress. Ruthless in her pursuit of fame, Mary makes a beeline for Max and immediately tells him she wants to be a movie star. Max is on his way to the premiere of his latest movie, but he has no female companion to accompany him, so he whisks Mary away. Together, they walk the red carpet at Grauman's Chinese Theater as tongues begin wagging about the potential new starlet on Max's arm.

Mary wakes up the next morning at Max's house, but on his couch, not in his bed. A hungover Max barely remembers the previous night's events, so Mary reminds him of two things: Max made no romantic overtures toward her (she frankly notes it's the first time that's ever happened to her) and she needs his help to become a movie star. Max pulls some strings to get Mary a bit part in a film, and faster than you can say "it's a take," her career is off and running. Unlike in A Star is Born, though, Max has no interest in being Mary's mentor. He leaves that task to producer Julius Saxe (Gregory Ratoff, best remembered for his role as a producer in that other movie about show business, All About Eve). When Mary gets her first studio contract and excitedly tells Max, "I'm in pictures," his cynical response is, "Well, don't blame me."

Mary Finds a Powerful Confidant in a Rare Relationship

In all the versions of A Star is Born, the heroine's rise to fame is meteoric, and it's the same in What Price Hollywood. Mary becomes the film world's number one box office draw, and with it come all the spoils - a beautiful house in the hills, adoring fans, and romantic overtures by the town's most eligible bachelors. But a unique aspect to What Price Hollywood is Mary's relationship with her Black maid Bonita (Louise Beavers). While Beavers' role is unfortunately stereotypical with regard to her character being a servant to the wealthy white woman, Mary sees Bonita as her confidant and protector, a relationship rarely depicted onscreen in the 1930s. Like Mary, Bonita is also looking for her big break, and there's a funny scene where Bonita corners Max, then performs an impromptu audition by singing an offkey rendition of "All of Me." Throughout all of Mary's ups and downs in the film, it's Bonita who's there for Mary as her singular reliable anchor, certainly an atypical big screen depiction of a friendship between two women of different races, given the era (1934's groundbreaking Imitation of Life with Claudette Colbert and Beavers being a notable exception).

Mary Pursues a Marriage for Publicity

Mary does eventually get a love interest in the film, a famous polo player name Lonny Borden (Neil Hamilton), but unlike in A Star is Born, Mary is still fiercely career-focused and reticent to get involved with Lonny because he's not in show business and can do little to help her career. Julius, Mary's producer, convinces her that a big Hollywood-style marriage ceremony would be wonderful publicity, so Mary ties the knot with Lonny. When she lets Max know she's marrying Lonny, Max tells her about two things that won't last - "My liver and a movie star's marriage."

Much Like in A Star Is Born, Mary and Max's Fates Intertwine

Max is now completely on the fringe, no longer in Mary's life and no longer employable in Hollywood. Mary gets her husband and all the good publicity that goes along with it, but Lonny is less than enamored with being known as "Mr. Mary Evans." In the various versions of A Star is Born, the female protagonist has little control over her life as her star ascends. In this film, however, Mary is completely in charge and aware that everything she does, from the house she buys, to the clothes she wears, to the parties she throws, is all for the "show" part of show business. She becomes fully immersed in the Hollywood lifestyle, much to the consternation of her husband. But while Mary remains focused on her career, she hasn't lost her compassion for Max and remains grateful to him for helping her get her start.

In A Star is Born, the male lead's alcoholism leads to his ultimate downfall, and it's similar in What Price Hollywood. Max gets taken to jail for being drunk and disorderly, and Mary bails him out, then brings him to her home to help him get sober. That's the last straw for Mary's husband Lonny, and he walks out on her, telling her, "You're letting me down. No privacy, home life." Divorced from Lonny, Mary turns her attention to healing Max, but Max, realizing he's ruined his career and Mary's personal life, puts a gun to his head and ends his life in Mary's guest bedroom. The climax of A Star is Born is the male lead's suicide, with the dénouement being the final triumphant, heartbreaking appearance and performance by his widow (think "With One More Look at You" with Barbra Streisand and "I'll Never Love Again" with Lady Gaga). But in What Price Hollywood, Max's death creates a whole new drama.

As a Scandal-Plagued Single Mother, Mary Loses Control

When the gossip columns report that Max has died in Mary's home, scandal erupts. What was Max doing at her house? Where was Mary's estranged husband? How was Mary involved in Max's death? The damaging chatter stops Mary's movie career in its tracks. Mary's films are banned from theaters as she becomes the Hester Prynne of the film industry. For the first time, Mary is no longer in control, and she struggles to understand why she's been ostracized. Her producer Julius puts it to her bluntly, "You're a motion picture star. You belong to the public. They make you and they break you."

To add fuel to the fire, Mary is pregnant. With her husband deserting her, she must raise her child as a single mother, a scenario almost never presented in movies of the 1930s. Then, in the wake of her being branded as a wanton woman, Mary gets word that ex-husband Lonny is planning a return to Los Angeles to seek custody of the couple's son. Terrified of losing her child, Mary leaves her movie career behind for good and flees to France, Bonita in tow. Mary does get some A Star is Born-style redemption when her ex-husband comes to France, not to take away Mary's son, but to reconcile with her and deliver news from Julius in Los Angeles that fans have learned the true story behind Max's death, she's been "forgiven," and a comeback awaits her.

Despite a somewhat convenient happy ending, What Price Hollywood must be commended for its progressive presentation of complicated characters, especially Mary, a career-driven woman - a single mother - in control of her life and making her own choices. For its time, it was also a fairly cynical look at Hollywood and the movie industry's ability to quickly build someone up and tear them down. For those reasons alone, it stands as a more blistering and honest look at show business than A Star is Born and should be remembered for its frankness.