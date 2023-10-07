As one of the most successful movie genres, horror can be so lucrative for actors that many beloved names have tried their hand at the devil's favorite style. From Carrie Fisher in Scream 3 to Bill Murray in Zombieland, plenty of unlikely actors have appeared in the genre, with that trend not set to change anytime soon. One such actor entering their first leading role in a horror flick is Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington. While Harington has previously appeared as Vincent in Silent Hill: Revelation, the upcoming Alexander J. Farrell-directed What Remains of Us stands as Harington's first major role in the genre as a worldwide star. So, with that in mind, and with plenty of information available about the cast, crew, and more, here is everything we know about What Remains of Us so far.

Image via Future Artists Entertainment

Unfortunately, there is currently no release date announced for What Remains of Us. However, with production on the film having been completed some time ago, perhaps a release date announcement is not far away. The film is expected to come out in 2024, but make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out as soon as any information is revealed.

Where Can You Watch 'What Remains of Us' When It Premieres?

There is not yet confirmation as to whether we will see a theatrical or streaming release for What Remains of Us, but the likelihood is we may get both. The film's production company Future Artists Entertainment has a history of releasing straight-to-streaming titles, however, with a global star like Kit Harington at the helm, a theatrical release is definitely on the cards, especially considering Harington's other upcoming role in Rod Blackhurst's Blood for Dust will also likely be getting a theatrical release.

Is There a Trailer for 'What Remains of Us'?

Given the project is still in its post-production phase, a trailer is not yet available. However, back in early September, a first-look promotional image was released for the film showing Harington as an axe-wielding father. Dressed in suspenders and outside a creepy-looking trailer, Harington looks a world away from his iconic role as Jon Snow.

What Is 'What Remains of Us' About?

The official plot synopsis for What Remains of Us reads as follows:

"Set deep in rural England, the film is framed from the point of view of Harington’s character’s 10-year-old daughter (Caoilinn Springall). Behind the walls of her family’s isolated, fortified compound, she begins to question her unusual life. She discovers that once a month her father turns into a monster. Her parents say the monster is nothing to be afraid of but when the monster escapes, the girl has to confront the harsh reality of her father’s identity and make a life-altering decision."

Setting the film from the perspective of the daughter is not necessarily anything new, but it does open up a world of possibilities with much more fear and tension available from this angle. Although it is not immediately clear what the "monster" is, the fact that Harington's character turns into it once a month suggests some sort of werewolf... or maybe worse. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if any more plot updates are revealed.

Who's In the 'What Remains of Us' Cast?

Image via AMC

Of course, the most notable addition to the cast is Kit Harington, who happens to be reuniting with fellow Game of Thrones star James Cosmo (Braveheart), who played Jeor Mormont in the HBO hit. Unlike Harington, Cosmo is certainly no stranger to the horror genre, having previously starred alongside Florence Pugh (Midsommar) in the Netflix film Malevolent. Joining them on the cast are Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2), fresh off the back of her stint in the well-received spy series Citadel, American actress Caylee Cowan (Frank and Penelope), and Caoilinn Springall as Harington's character's daughter.

Who's Making 'What Remains of Us'?

What Remains of Us seems to be a film of many firsts, with director Alexander J. Farrell making his directorial debut in this or any other fiction genre, having previously made his name as a documentary filmmaker on the likes of Refugee and Making a Killing. Farrell has also co-written What Remains of Us alongside Greer Ellison, with whom he also wrote the aforementioned Making a Killing. Executive producer credits on the project go to the likes of Perry Doc Alleva, Addam Bramich, Nicholas de Graffenreid, and Ulf Ek, with producer credits going to the likes of Jack Christian, Ryan Hamilton, Merlin Merton, and Martin Owen. Cinematographer Daniel Katz also applies his talent to the production alongside composer Roger Gouda.

More Kit Harington Performances to Watch While You Wait for 'What Remains of Us'

While you wait for more news and the eventual release of What Remains of Us, here are two other options for your Harington fix:

'Eternals'

Image via Marvel Studios

Released in 2021, Eternals is the 26th production in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the group of titular Eternals as they fight the dastardly Deviants to protect the Earth after having been in hiding for thousands of years. The movie stars an incredible ensemble including the likes of Richard Madden (Rocketman), Gemma Chan (Humans), Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), and, of course, Kit Harington. A product of the MCU, the film is available to watch right now on Disney+.

'Game of Thrones'

Image via HBO

Kit Harington's most well-known role and certainly the actor's breakout into the mainstream eye, Game of Thrones has been a worldwide phenomenon for its eight-season run and beyond. Set in the fictional Westeros and Essos, the show delves deep into a myriad of plot threads that discuss themes of politics, family feuds, and romance, all dressed in the show's epic fantasy costume with heaped helpings dragons, sex, and gory violence keeping millions of viewers hooked for 8 years. An all-time classic TV series that changed the landscape of television forever, Game of Thrones is currently available to watch on Max.

