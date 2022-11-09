Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.

The trailer for What Remains makes it very clear that the story has a lot to unpack. Were it just a drama about forgiveness and religion, the narrative would be complex enough, especially when you have Pastor Marshall (Williams) being forced to practice what he preaches, and turning the other cheek on the assassination of his wife. But the movie seems to go a lot further than that.

What Remains' Layers Sparks Curiosity

Also revealed by the trailer is an ongoing investigation of a different murder that might be connected to the first one. So, does Troy (Lutz) really regret his actions and has paid his debt to society? Or is he just beyond forgiveness and Marshall’s son Samuel (Marcus Gladney Jr.) is right to be infuriated with his father’s behavior towards a killer? Whatever the answer is, What Remains certainly looks like a must-watch for several reasons.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: 'Six Days, Seven Nights' Star Anne Heche Dies at 53

Nathan Scoggins: From Catholic School to Hollywood

The movie is directed by Nathan Scoggins, and it’s the follow-up to his feature film directing debut The Least of These. In both films, Scoggins also doubles down as screenwriter. A Film Professor at JP Catholic University, Scoggins included peers and students in the production of the movie. In an interview on the university’s website, the director revealed that What Remains is a passion project:

“I made ‘What Remains’ from the heart. Not just the writing but the shooting too. Being able to include students and alumni/ae was an opportunity to make this movie the way I’ve dreamed — with focus, determination, kindness and commitment. I’m so proud of so many of the young filmmakers I’ve mentored over the years, grateful for the way they stepped up to the plate and delivered every day, and excited to celebrate this milestone.”

What Remains premieres simultaneously in cinemas and on Digital on December 2. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: