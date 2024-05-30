The Big Picture What Remains is loosely based on the true story of Swedish murderer Thomas Quick, and stars Stellan Skarsgård and Gustaf Skarsgård.

The dark drama centers around a psychiatrist forming a bond with an alleged killer, blurring moral lines.

Director Ran Huang, with help from Stellan Skarsgård and co-writer Megan Everett-Skarsgård, brings the notorious Swedish case to life.

Although productions like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Zodiac may make it seem like serial killers are only a problem in the U.S., the trailer for What Remains is here to remind audiences that these masked psychopaths can be lurking anywhere. But, this movie has a unique twist as it’s loosely based on the true story of Thomas Quick, a Swedish serial killer who would first admit to more than 30 murders only to recant his confessions later. While the film doesn’t follow directly in the footsteps of Quick’s case, it does unravel a messy investigation surrounding a man accused of murder. Father and son duo, Stellan Skarsgård (Dune: Part Two) and Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings) are joined by Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) in this dark drama.

Mads Lake (Gustaf Skarsgård) is in the middle of an intense therapy session at the opening of the trailer for What Remains. It’s also at this moment that we meet Riseborough’s Anne Rudebeck, the psychiatrist who forms a strong bond with the alleged killer. The backdrop of the story is then set with Mads sharing his heinous crimes and a police officer, Soren Rank (Stellan Skarsgård) prepared to nab his suspect at any cost. As the confessions continue to roll in, the number of bodies and criminal counts against Mads pile up, and his relationship with Anne crosses moral lines and becomes murkier by the minute.

Ran Huang makes his directorial debut with What Remains and funnels his immense talent of the visual arts into the project. Like many of us, Huang has an obsession with true crime and took a particular interest in the case of Quick. Over a seven-year period, the filmmaker worked alongside Stellan Skarsgård and his wife, Megan Everett-Skarsgård, to better understand the notorious Swedish case and make the film a reality. While her husband stars in the film, Everett-Skarsgård also had a hand in the project as the movie’s co-writer, which she did alongside Huang.

A Skarsgård Family Reunion

When it comes to Hollywood families, we’d consider the Skarsgårds to be one of the most prominent of the time. Along with the pair appearing in What Remains, Bill Skarsgård is having a terrific year with the release of Boy Kills World, The Crow, and Nosferatu, while Alexander Skarsgård will soon appear in Apple TV+’s sci-fi series, Murderbot. And, this isn’t the first time that Gustaf and Stellan Skarsgård have worked together, as the father and son previously teamed up on the Arn film series.

You can watch the official trailer for What Remains above and catch the movie when it arrives in theaters and on demand on June 21.