The Real Housewives of Atlanta is returning for Season 16! After an explosive pre-season that led to some shocking cast shakeups, the cast is set. But once the official cast photo was revealed, it illuminated just who will be featured and how. There are seven main cast members and one "Friend of." And then there is Kenya Moore. While she is not included in any cast promotion, it's still likely she'll appear on-screen in some capacity.

As we gear up to the Season 16 premiere, it's time to get to know the peach holders a bit better. They share their lives on screen, but did you ever wonder what they actually do for a living? It's time to explore the incredible careers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16.

How Are the 'RHOA' Cast Connected?

Per usual, the friend group is filled with some very interesting dynamics. With some new individuals joining the fray, it's important to learn how everyone is connected and how that may affect the fun and drama of Season 16. Even with so many longtime cast members returning, it's one longtime friend who is the cog that will be the glue of the season: Shamea Morton Mwangi.

Angela Oakley

Peach Holder

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will feature a batch of new and fresh faces for Season 16. One of which is Angela Oakley. If you recognize her last name, it's likely because you know who her very famous husband is. Married to NBA vet Charles Oakley, much of her time is spent working with their charity, Charles Oakley Family Foundation, an organization that helps with food insecurity in inner-city communities. The mother of three juggles life and a bustling business career. Angela is an entrepreneur who specializes in real estate investing and tax preparation. But this is just the beginning. She dreams of owning a multibillion-dollar company that creates jobs and opportunities for others

Brit Eady

Peach Holder

The face card never declines. First and foremost, Brit Eady is a model. Through her extensive career, she has appeared in multiple music videos and TV commercials. She's even tackled the world of acting. Outside of the entertainment industry, Brit owns her own insurance company, Agency Jumpstart. It's described as a "platform dedicated to helping others launch their own insurance businesses." Her decision to operate this business through her passion of empowering and educating others. Like many Housewives of the past, she is an aspiring clothing designer. She has been working on a brand called Bare and Naked, featuring athleisure, shapewear and loungewear.

Cynthia Bailey

Friend Of

The OG model of Atlanta is back! While she's not going to be a full-time peach holder, Cynthia Bailey is returning to the series that helped catapult her to Bravolebrity status. Since her start on RHOA, Cynthia has expanded her career in the entertainment industry becoming a prominent TV personality and actress. Some of her credits have included Cruel Intentions, Black Mafia Family, Who's Cheating, and The Upshaws. Of course, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know Cynthia is the founder of the Bailey Agency School of Fashion, which came to life on the show. She now hosts a podcast called Humble Brag alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Crystal Kung Minkoff. She is an empowered entrepreneur, having launched her own eyewear line and luxury CBVior bags. In the world of celebrity reality, Cynthia appeared on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in third place.

Drew Sidora

Peach Holder

Drew Sidora is a multi-hyphenate who is continuing to build her legacy on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In addition to being an actress, Drew is a producer, entrepreneur, singer and philanthropist. Some of her biggest credits on film include Step Up and White Chicks. While on TV, she appeared in recurring roles on That's So Raven and The Game. Drew Sidora is also the founder of Dreammakers, a charity that continues her passion to give back and support young girls and women. Is there new music in the future for Drew? All signs point to yes.

Kelli Ferrell

Peach Holder

With Kandi Burruss missing this season, Kelli Ferrell is here to fill the void as the foodie and restaurateur of the group. Kelli is a cookbook author, celebrity chef, and restaurant owner. She opened her McDonough, Georgia dining destination, Nana's Chicken & Waffles, in 2016 with the goal of opening her second location in Sandy Springs this year. She became known as the "Queen of Waffles," appearing on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Mark, as well as OWN and the Hallmark Channel. Her first cookbook, "Kooking with Kelli," was released in 2019. If she looks familiar, you may have seen her appear on Food Network shows, including Guy's Grocery Games and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge. Kelli is also proud to give back. She’s a culinary partner and ambassador for Meals on Wheels Atlanta. Additionally, for the past seven years, she has partnered with Elks Aidmore to provide meals for youth and families in crisis and supports the OI Foundation, the only voluntary national health organization dedicated to helping people cope with the problems associated with osteogenesis imperfect.

Phaedra Parks

Peach Holder

The Southern Belle is back as a peach holder. Following the shocking dismissal of Kenya Moore, it was revealed that Phaedra Parks would finally make her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This comes on the heels of her recent time as a main cast member on Married to Medicine. For years on screen, fans have witnessed the many jobs, careers, and passions of one Miss Phaedra Parks. She is an attorney, businesswoman, author, certified Reiki master healer, and mortician. Oh, and mother of two and a bonafide reality star. 2024 was the year of Phaedra Parks, making a star-turn on The Traitors and Dancing with the Stars. She has a law firm, the Parks Group, and a nonprofit called the Phaedra Foundation. Through the organization, Phaedra works with communities nationwide on the importance of positive male role models in the lives of Black boys and equality for everyone.

Porsha Williams

Peach Holder

Porsha Williams is coming back to the show that launched her career. She is another multi-hyphenate as an author, media personality, radio host, actress, and entrepreneur. She released her memoir, "The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew My Power and Purpose," in 2021. She has her own hair line known as Go Naked Hair as well as a line of bedsheets called Pampred by Porsha Williams. She is still involved with her late grandfather's charity, Hosea Williams Feed the Hungry and Homeless. When it comes to acting, Porsha has been involved on various scripted projects on stage and screen. Porsha previously appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip.

Shamea Morton Mwangi

Peach Holder

After years in the shadows, Shamea Morton Mwangi is finally a peach holder! After years as a "Friend of," Shamea is sharing her story. She is known for her work as a singer, radio host, dancer, and performer. She spent 11 years as a cheerleader for the Atlanta Hawks and five years with the Atlanta Falcons. She spent four seasons dancing for the Georgia Force Arena Football League. On film, she appeared in Drumline. In the world of music, she was previously recruited into singing groups that included Shamari Fears-Devoe, formerly of Blaque, as well as Keri Hilson, who was a member of Pretty Tony.