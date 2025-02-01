Lenny Abrahamson’s 2012 drama What Richard Did is a captivating movie that takes a clever approach to telling one of the most thought-provoking tales in cinema. Based on the 2008 novel Bad Day in Blackrock by Kevin Power—itself inspired by the real-life murder of Brian Murphy in Dublin in 2000—What Richard Did delves into the psychological turmoil of a young, high-achieving man whose world takes a deep dive after seconds of madness that lead to an irrevocable act. The film is a study of Richard Karlsen (Jack Reynor), a popular high school rugby player from affluent Dublin with a seemingly bright future, who kills his teammate Conor (Sam Keeley) in an altercation after a party hangout fueled by jealousy over a girl, Lara (Roisin Murphy). What follows in Lenny Abrahamson's gripping third feature is an intimate journey into Richard's mind as he is forced to choose between integrity and a descent into moral darkness. A non-judgmental movie, What Richard Did reminds us to be wary of our primal instincts, as some could prove destructive.

‘What Richard Did’ Explores the Psychological Unraveling of a Killer

Unlike fast-paced thrillers with similar premises, such as Primal Fear, with dramatic courtroom scenes and shocking revelations, What Richard Did takes a step back, walking us through Richard's psyche, from his near-perfect celebrity life with a clear focus on his future to the moment all that is threatened by a single event. We first experience Richard's high school life as the respected golden boy of his peers, with girls fawning over him at parties and campsites. He is the alpha male of his group, deciding who dates whom and demonstrating a clear vision for his future. The journey to his fateful moment begins when he takes an interest in Lara, Conor's girlfriend, and ultimately wins her over. Interactions among the three build subtle tensions that culminate in the brawl that ends Conor's life.

Even after the death—which occurs nearly halfway through the film—Abrahamson doesn't alter the film's pace with explosive investigations like many crime thrillers may be tempted to do. Instead, he allows us to observe Richard's transformation from the initial façade of denial and self-preservation to his eventual unraveling. The film gradually peels back Richard's mask piece by piece as guilt takes center stage in his life. The responsible young adult who had to grow up quickly to fill the shoes of his depressed father (played by Lars Dittmann Mikkelsen, known for his portrayal of Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars), turns to that very father for advice after finally acknowledging his murderous actions. Richard loses interest in activities he once enjoyed and develops a loathing for the public limelight he used to live for. In crowds—such as a revealing church scene where Conor's mother confronts the congregation over his son's killing—Richard is isolated, and alone, he fares even worse. Abrahamson forces the audience to sit through Richard's discomfort with unbearable tension while inevitably prompting poignant questions about morality and guilt.

‘What Richard Did’ Is Elevated by Outstanding Performances