Hollywood has always loved a good biopic drama. Why wouldn’t it? It’s an easy way to immediately get the audience’s attention since these projects are based on instantly recognizable famous faces. Meanwhile, they’re also often a great way to score glory at the Academy Awards, with certain biopics like Ron Howard's A Beautiful Mind and Tom Hooper's The King’s Speech going on to win the coveted Best Picture prize. But these productions can also become parodies of themselves, ones prone to reducing distinct figures of the past to a collection of clichés. Considering how easily biopics can go south, it can be easy to wonder what it takes to make a quality project in this genre?

One thing to remember about the weaker biopics is how many of these productions get undone from an overly expansive scope. Many of these productions end up doing a cradle-to-grave approach to famous figures that pack in every famous moment from their lives. Conceptually, it’s a way to ensure that audiences get to see each recognizable moment from an icon’s life as well as ensuring that any given biopic is as comprehensive as possible. In executing this notion, though, many biopics just end up leaving no room for pivotal moments to breathe. The focus is on checking off everything on a biographical checklist, not rendering icons as people.

RELATED: 'Spencer,' 'Jackie,' and How Pablo Larraín Pushes the Boundaries of Biopics

Image via Focus Features

This goes hand-in-hand with another issue, which is that biopics often define their central subjects by their biggest accomplishments. These films are constantly concerned with making sure there’s always an unmissable origin story for the most iconic accomplishments of their central subject. Take how Darkest Hour, for instance, features a moment where Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill gazes over at the brand name of a rotating fan to have an epiphany moment regarding what he’ll name the military rescue mission known as Operation Dynamo. Some of these cutesy moments may or may not have happened in real life, but regardless, as realized on-screen, they boil down pivotal pieces of a person’s life to being the Oscar season drama equivalent of fan service.

These two recurring issues speak to a problem that plagues the worst biopics: they’re not interested in the people they’re chronicling. Movies like Bohemian Rhapsody or The Theory of Everything are only interested in the legacy and achievements of historic figures, but not in getting to their hearts or perspectives. Uncovering them as messier deeply human people would disrupt a chance to rehash events of the past that moviegoers already know about. To add insult to injury, many of these biopics covering people who blazed new trailers and upended societal norms are told through utterly plain filmmaking. Shouldn’t people who changed our world get films with similarly bold visual tendencies?

Image via 20th Century Fox

It doesn't help that ironing out the unorthodox parts of these figures has some toxic side effects. To make folks like Freddie Mercury fit into the broadly-appealing mold of a traditional biopic, these movies tend to remove the provocative or challenging parts about these figures. Bohemian Rhapsody, for instance, was created to fit snugly into a PG-13 rating, a typical MPAA designation for biopics. This would ensure it could appeal to a wide range of audiences. By putting this marketing tactic ahead of all else, though, the complexities of Mercury were removed while his sexuality was handled with kid's gloves. The bold uncompromising musician known as Freddie Mercury was now rendered on-screen as someone who could easily have their face on Wal-Mart merchandise without controversy. By adhering to the norms of mainstream biopics, Bohemian Rhapsody had forgotten the very qualities of Mercury that made him iconic enough to warrant a biopic!

Though many biopics give the genre a bad name, it’s not all schmaltz and tired references when it comes to this strain of cinema. Many biopics show the proper way to execute an entry in this genre. For one thing, it helps to keep your scope contained to a short portion of a famous person’s life rather than cramming in every historical event possible. Projects like Lincoln or Selma show the many ways this proves beneficial, including in how it allows scripts more time to get to know a historical figure rather than just always being in a hurry to get to the next big live event.

For a great super recent example of this, just look at Spencer. A Princess Diana movie starring Kristen Stewart, on paper, could’ve followed the traditional biopic narrative mold to a tee. Instead, screenwriter Steven Knight set the story over one Christmas weekend chronicling Diana struggling to survive against the expectations and constant surveillance of the Royal Family. Director Pablo Larraín reflected the interior psychological struggles of Diana with an appropriately overwhelming quality that turned the feature into a horror movie reminiscent of Hereditary rather than The King’s Speech!

Image via NEON

Departing from standard biopic norms in so many ways allowed Spencer to pursue its own identity, in the process delivering an appropriately idiosyncratic cinematic companion to Diana herself, who was never content to just fit into societal expectations. This project is an especially good example of why it’s best to focus on a small portion of a person’s life in a biopic rather than stuff everything they experienced into one movie. Concentrating on just a weekend in Diana’s life accentuates the intense nature of the story. The persistent sense of being suffocated that Diana is fighting wouldn’t be conveyed as vividly if Spencer was so concerned about spanning years in this woman’s life.

Meanwhile, better biopics also eschew conventions on a visual level. Especially clever entries in this genre figuring out ways to make the cinematography a reflection of the worldview of the central subject, like Ed Wood. This 1995 Tim Burton movie is told with both a monochromatic color scheme and an opening prologue done in a style evoking the hokey works of its titular filmmaker. Rather than forcing the life of Ed Wood into the visual standards of biopics, Burton is forcing this genre to mold itself to the unique visual patterns of the man behind Plan 9 From Outer Space.

Image via The Weinstein Company

The 2007 Todd Haynes film I’m Not There is too unorthodox to fit neatly as solely a biopic, but it too shows how the visual traits of cinema can reflect the distinctive qualities of a real-life human being. A feature that uses seven different fictional people to represent various facets of Bob Dylan, Haynes and cinematographer Edward Lachman incorporates various accentuations to ensure that I’m Not There looks like no other biopic you could imagine. Alternating between colorized footage and black-and-white imagery, indulging in an assortment of lenses, there’s even a sequence captured on 16mm film to contrast with the rest of the project that’s filmed in 35mm. Dylan’s music was always unpredictable and I’m Not There crafts an equally audacious cinematic ode to this musician.

To watch how projects like Spencer, Ed Wood, or I’m Not There, among others, buck the traditions of the biopic to create something exceptionally memorable, one can’t help but wonder why so many other biopics settle for the stale and familiar. Why whittle down extraordinarily unique individuals from history into fitting tried-and-true narrative and visual molds? Tragically, it’s doubtful Hollywood will stop producing formulaic versions of the biopic anytime soon. However, the better entries in this genre promise that good can be wrung out of these movies. In other words, biopics don’t just have to be movies that close with on-screen text declaring “today, we call them computers”.

7 Movies Like 'Spencer' to Watch for More Subversive Biopics and Complex Leading Ladies Here's seven movies you can watch if you were a fan Pablo Larrain's latest.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email