‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ Trailer Teases Perfectly Timed Broadway Play

Amazon released the official trailer for What the Constitution Means to Me, the acclaimed and award-winning Broadway play starring Heidi Schreck. Scheduled for release just two weeks and four days before what could very well be the most important presidential election any of us will participate in, What the Constitution Means to Me looks to be a rousing, endearing show which will remind us all why this nation’s democracy is worth fighting for.

The version of What the Constitution Means to Me that we’ll see when we go to stream it on Amazon Prime Video is directed by Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and filmed at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York City during the show’s final week. Schreck is the creator and star of What the Constitution Means to Me, taking us back to her youth when she used to travel around the United States and participate in debates about the U.S. Constitution. Turns out, Schreck was damn good at debating one of the most important documents in our nation’s history, eventually winning enough prize money to fund her college tuition.

But the impact of debating and examining the Constitution stuck with Schreck more than any financial gain, leading Schrek to pen this play which tells the story of four generations of women and their relationship to the Constitution. And while Schreck will occupy the stage for a considerable portion of the show’s runtime, the trailer reveals she will also bring onstage some of this generation’s Constitution debaters to share their thoughts on what this document means to them. Watching this trailer now, during what is one of the chaotic and turbulent times in recent memory, will no doubt fill you with hope and curiosity and excitement to experiences Schreck’s show from start to finish.

What the Constitution Means to Me arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. You can watch the stirring trailer below. For more, here’s a complete list of everything coming to Prime Video in October.

Here is the official synopsis for What the Constitution Means to Me:

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human show Heidi resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. What the Constitution Means to Me was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and won the Obie Award and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play. Schreck also received two Tony Award nominations for What the Constitution Means to Me for Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, and received the 2019 Benjamin Hadley Danks Award from the Academy of Arts and Letters. Directed for the stage by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me also features Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian, and Thursday Williams.

