Here’s the Exact Time You Can Watch the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Premiere

The time is nigh: the Patrick Stewart-starring series Star Trek: Picard is poised to beam down onto our laptops, tablets, phones, and TVs via the CBS All Access platform on Thursday, January 23. Star Trek fans across the nation are no doubt keen to get the full 411 on what time the Picard premiere arrives as well as how they can watch it so that they’re on top of things when the time comes. Luckily, we have that information for you.

So, the most important news first: The Picard Season 1 premiere debuts on CBS All Access at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET (via Nerdist on Twitter). This release window is more typical of a Netflix release but hints and CBS All Access’ belief this show is gonna be huge for the platform and fans will want to watch it literally ASAP. To be fair, CBS wouldn’t be wrong on that account. It’s been nearly 20 years since we’ve seen Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) on a screen of any size — he last appeared in the 2002 live-action feature film Star Trek: Nemesis with the rest of his Star Trek: The Next Generation crew —so of course fans will want to watch this long-awaited premiere as soon as humanly possible. Additionally, you’ll only be able to watch Picard on CBS All Access, so make sure your subscription is up to date or you finally spring for a ‘scrip because this once-in-a-lifetime Star Trek series is going to be reuniting Picard with some familiar TNG faces and introducing new characters into the mix.

Thursday’s premiere episode will kick off the first of two seasons of Picard. Picard begins with former Starfleet captain Jean-Luc Picard’s return to space after a young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones) with possible connections to the Borg seeks him out for help after her life is put in danger. In addition to Stewart and Briones, Star Trek alums returning for Picard are Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Jonathan del Arco. Additionally, new cast members include Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Allison Pill, and Harry Treadaway.

Star Trek: Picard arrives on CBS All Access on Thursday, January 23 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. Make sure you refresh your memory by rewatching the latest Picard trailer so you’re fully prepped! Also, be sure to read our round-up of the upcoming 2020 TV shows we’re so excited to watch.