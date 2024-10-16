Rome Cooney has emerged as Survivor's latest supervillain. Sue Smey has emerged as a hero on the rise. And Andy Rueda has been called "Survivor George Costanza." But one silent assassin came out of the jungle with a massive move. The characters are coming out to play on Survivor 47! Following some exciting game moves, a key player was removed, allowing Rome Cooney to continue his dominance on the Lavo Tribe.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Stream on Paramount+

Did Anyone Find Any Hidden Immunity Idols or Advantages on Episode 4 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

As the oldest player in the season, Sue Smey began the episode emoting to her tribe. But it may have been a bit of a ruse. The 59-year-old is a pilot and adrenaline junkie, eager to play Survivor. While off on a walk, she searched for an idol and picked up a Beware Advantage. She opened up the package, where she learned she had to follow the map to find the idol. Sue also learned that until she took possession of the idol, she would be without her vote. She had to find the palm tree where she had to cut a vine to reveal the idol. She chopped down the vine, where a container smashed to the ground. Filled with paint, her idol was inside. Sue was worried she'd be caught red-handed, literally. She is now the proud owner of a full-powered Immunity Idol that is good until the final five.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 4 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

For this week's Immunity Challenge, each tribe will roll a heavy metal cube and retrieve two bags. The pieces inside will be used to build a window frame where they will have to toss sandbags through the frame and onto a barrel. If they knock the frame over, they have to rebuild it and start again. They will then dig for a key, open a gate, and then have to build a Survivor Fire puzzle. The first two tribes to finish are safe from the Tribal Council. In addition, the first place tribe wins three egg-laying hens. The second tribe to finish wins six eggs from the egg-laying hens. The losers will join Jeff Probst at Tribal Council.

The challenge started fairly even. The new window frame obstacle proved difficult for some of the players as they knocked over the frame multiple times. The Lavo tribe ended up with an early lead, but when it came to the puzzle, it seemed as if Rome Cooney did everything he could to not fit a puzzle piece into the correct spot. Was he throwing the challenge? As Sol Yi continued to say, "It's not it Rome." Anika Dhar and Rachel LaMont took over for Gata, where they won Immunity and the chickens. In second place was Tuku, earning the eggs. The Lavo tribe was sent to Tribal Council and was still without their flint.

Who Went On the Journey?

Image via CBS

Following the Immunity Challenge, the Gata Tribe was given the opportunity to send one member from each tribe on a journey. They sent Andy Rueda from Gata, Teeny Chirichillo from Lavo, and Caroline Vidmar from Tuku. Upon reaching the beach, the players were told to turn over the sand timer and read the note. The note read they had the opportunity to gain a power in the game. If one agrees to lose their vote at the next Tribal Council, then they all three can share an advantage. But if they cannot all agree on one player to lose their vote, then all three of them lose their vote and will not receive an advantage. They must agree before the sand runs out. After a tough debate and Teeny thinking through the numbers on her tribe, she decides to sacrifice her vote so they all can earn an advantage. Their willingness to work together earned them the Amulet Idol. Their Amulets have no power until all the players in the game are living on the same beach. The Amulets will have power when they are used as one to protect the same person. If there is only one Amulet left in the game, it will have the power of a full Idol.

Who Was Voted Out Fourth On 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

Prior to heading to Tribal Council, Rome Cooney aggressively threatened Sol Yi to give him his shot in the dark in exchange for Rome playing his Steal-A-Vote on another player. This comes after Rome, earlier in the episode, followed Sol around to prevent him from finding a Hidden Immunity Idol. Rome's condescending tone reached a boiling point when he told him it was an ultimatum. Kishan Patel noted how hard Rome was playing and wanted to flip the vote onto Rome. He entrusted Genevieve Mushaluk with his plan. A mistake he'll later learn.

Rome used his Steal-A-Vote and stole Kishan's vote. That meant Kishan lost his vote, and Rome would be able to cast two votes for whomever he liked. By a vote of 4-0, Kishan Patel was voted out. Genevieve Mushaluk, Sol Yi, and Rome Cooney's two votes were put on Kishan. Teeny Chirichillo was unable to vote due to her fate during the journey.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 4?

Image via CBS

After being alerted that her name was thrown out as a decoy vote, Genevieve Mushaluk was willing to maneuver subtly behind the scenes to alert Rome Cooney of his potential demise, tossing the vote over onto Kishan Patel. She was able to broker a deal between the heated rivals, Rome and Sol, to oust Kishan. The stealth shot was wild and worked out perfectly. As her first big move this season, she has now emerged as a threat that can attack when you least expect it.

What Might Happen Next On 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

The Lavo Tribe is completely fractured. Genevieve orchestrated a masterful move that completely shifted the tribal dynamic. In the preview, Jeff revealed that there was going to be a brand new Survivor twist. It appears that the castaways may be shaken up for a challenge of some sort. Could this continue to reshape the dynamics on all of the tribes? And what could they be playing for?

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Stream on Paramount+