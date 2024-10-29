They've officially reached the milestone point! The merge. Well, almost officially the merge. The castaways learned that, unlike recent seasons of Survivor, it's not a team versus team battle to earn the Merge. Only one castaway will be safe at Tribal Council. While it's not a twist in the bigger scope of Survivor, it certainly caught this group of castaways off guard. But leave it to the most explosive villain of the season to play himself out of the Merge.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been entertaining audiences since 2000. A group of castaways fight to outwit, outplay, and outlast in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Currently, in its 47th triumphant season, Survivor is back to building a community in the islands of Fiji.

When To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Each episode is a jam-packed 90-minute adventure!

Where To Watch 'Survivor 47'

Image via CBS

Survivor 47 airs every Wednesday on CBS and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. There are two options for Paramount+: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 a month with ads, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and no ads, which costs $12.99. Currently, Paramount+ offers a free week with both plan options.

Stream on Paramount+

How did the Game Change on 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

It was all cheers as Day 11 brought major change as the three tribes were officially about to live on the same beach. The castaways drop their buffs as the remaining players moved to their new home. As tradition in the New Era of Survivor, the tribes are not officially merged until they receive their Merge buff. As the castaways greet one another, Tiyana Hallums sees a sign that states they must read together. It read, "Tomorrow, you will compete in a grueling challenge to decide who makes the Merge. Hidden somewhere is an Advantage to help. Be the first to find it. Go."

Who Found the Advantage?

Image via CBS

With a race around the new beach, the castaways were hungry to find the Advantage for the next challenge. Like the iconic movie Rat Race, when they say "Go," they mean right now. The castaways scrambled, looking around every nook and cranny to find the Advantage. Out in the ocean, there was a buoy floating, which contained the clue. But would anyone figure it out? Ultimately, the clue was found by Genevieve Mushaluk.

Who Won Immunity on Episode 6 of 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

When Jeff Probst calls the castaways in, they learn that this will be the first challenge in the individual portion of the game. Unlike previous seasons in the New Era, there was a twist. The castaways will divide into two teams of six where the winning team will earn a meal, but it is not the merge meal as winning the first team challenge does not grant a spot in the Merge. The winning six will have a second challenge where they will compete for individual Immunity and the bat inspired Immunity Necklace. The winner of this challenge will be the only person safe at Tribal Council. The other twelve will not. Genevieve revealed her advantage as she does not have to participate in the team portion of the challenge and move straight into the individual portion of the challenge. She will also automatically earn the food reward.

For the team portion of the challenge, they will race through mud and wood shavings until they reach a cage. They will then use a grappling hook to retrieve a bag with a ball. They will then work together to reach the top of a ramp where two players have to maneuver the ball through a table maze. Despite not being shown in screen, there was a school yard pick by captains who were also not revealed on screen. On yellow, it was Sierra Wright, Rachel LeMont, Sam Phalen, Kyle Ostwald, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo. On blue, it was Rome Cooney, Caroline Vidmar, Andy Rueda, Sol Yi, Gabe Ortis, and Tiyana Hallums. The winning team was team yellow.

For the individual portion of the challenge, they will stand on a narrow beam while balancing a ball on a wooden bow. At regular intervals, they will move down the beam. If they drop, they are out. The last person left standing wins individual Immunity. The winner was Kyle Ostwalt.

Who Was Voted Out Sixth On 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

After sharing an assortment of misinformation and lies among the original Tuku Tribe, Rome Cooney became enemy number one at camp. With a unifying target, the goal was the eliminate him from the game before he could cause any further potential damage. Rome was fully convinced that he was going to be safe as he established a plan to knock out his rival, Sol. Little did he know, a blindside was being planned behind his back. Meanwhile, when he tried to tell Jeff that the Amulet advantage was not a good advantage, Jeff allowed him to sit in his spot at Tribal Council, to the chagrin of many fans and previous players watching.

Before the vote was revealed, Caroline, Andy, and Teeny played their Amulet on Teeny, essentially burning the Adantage and removing the target from their backs. By a vote of 9-2-1, Rome Cooney was voted out of Survivor. Andy, Caroline, Gabe, Geneivive, Rachel, Sam, Sierra, Teeny and Tiyana voted for Rome. Sol and Sue voted for Andy. Rome voted for Sam. Kyle, despite having Immunity, was unable to vote having lost his vote previously as he attempted to earn an advantage.

Who Was the MVP of Episode 6?

Image via CBS

With Rome Cooney targeting him week after week, Sol Yi was able to earn enough trust to allow Rome's persuasive ways to not get to anyone on the beach. With Rome putting his name out there, Sol maintained the threat that Rome has. His lies are just that, ensuring anyone who mentioned the twists and turns Rome threw out was untrue. While Kyle may have won Immunity and maintained safety prior to it, Sol's social game has proven that he is a valued player on the beach.

What Might Happen Next On 'Survivor 47?'

Image via CBS

Now that everyone is officially merged and the consensus target is gone, the individual portion of Survivor is officially underway. With no true frontrunner emerging, it's still anyone's game to win. With Sam's name thrown out there, he's about to play a bit of a defensive game to ensure his safety. Meanwhile, the women are eager to continue to get the men out. Can they do it?

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Rating Seasons 45 Studio Story By Jeff Probst Writers Jeff Probst Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Netflix Directors Jeff Probst Showrunner Jeff Probst Expand

Stream on Paramount+