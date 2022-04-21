Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the latest series in the long-running and beloved franchise. Set before the era of the original series, the show follows the exploits of the starship Enterprise, captained by Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), and his crew, comprising Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck), among other characters, some of whom may be familiar to long-time Trekkies. The show has several connections to other Star Trek properties. We know there’s a lot to remember about this sprawling franchise, and you can get a quick refresher of the key elements of the plot, characters, species, and throwbacks with this quick episode guide. Now you won’t have to Google the details, just add these episodes to your watch list!

Star Trek: The Original Series - “The Menagerie” (Season 1, Episodes 11 and 12)

The original unaired pilot of Star Trek was reused as the two-parter “The Menagerie”. In the two episodes, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) begins acting erratically after meeting his former captain, Christopher Pike (Sean Kenney). Spock eventually explains his actions through reels of an old mission when he was a young science officer working under a younger Pike (Jeffrey Hunter). The events of this episode take place before the incidents of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and it is essential in understanding the new version of Pike, because it informs his past and his future. These episodes will also help viewers connect better with the new Spock, who is younger and less in control of his logical, emotionless Vulcan side.

Star Trek: Discovery - "Through the Valley of Shadows" (Season 2, Episode 12)

In this Star Trek: Discovery episode, Captain Pike takes an away team to the Klingon planet of Boreth. During the mission, Pike has to make an impossible choice—help save the universe or save himself from his own future. One would think that’s an easy decision, but Pike’s future, which viewers are privy to after watching “The Menagerie,” is a difficult one to choose. But Pike, being Starfleet’s best, cements his own fate. The events on Boreth have a profound effect on Pike, one that he battles on his own during the second half of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2. His battle will likely continue in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: The Original Series - “Arena” (Season 1, Episode 18)

Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock, and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) beam down to an outpost and find themselves under fire immediately. But their problems have only just begun. The powerful species, the Metrons, then pit Kirk against a reptilian species named the Gorn. The Gorn are a resilient, strong species, who have the same space-faring and technological capabilities as the Federation. They’re a cold-blooded race (literally and figuratively) but have not featured in the franchise often. If the Mirror Universe versions—as seen in Star Trek: Enterprise episodes “In a Mirror, Darkly”—are anything to go by, the Gorn are ruthless, vicious creatures who are best avoided.

Star Trek: The Original Series - “Space Seed” (Season 1, Episode 22)

Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban) is considered the most notorious villain in Star Trek history. One of the most prominent creations of the 20th century Eugenics War era, Khan was a specially-engineered Augment with superior capabilities who ruled over much of Earth during the early 1990s. Khan’s superior abilities came with superior arrogance and ambition. He was a tyrant who was eventually deposed and went into stasis. The character was first introduced on “Space Seed” when he and his Augment cohorts were awakened around 300 years after their creation. Khan went on the become Kirk’s greatest nemesis in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Khan and the other Augments were the primary reason why the Federation outlawed genetic engineering.

Star Trek: Enterprise - "Borderland"/"Cold Station 12"/"The Augments" (Season 4, Episodes 4-6)

A well-known dynasty in Star Trek is the Soong family. Though known mostly for their expertise in robotics, one ancestor was much more interested in people. Geneticist Arik Soong (Brent Spiner) believed humanity’s abandonment of genetic engineering was a mistake and elected to create his own Augments using embryos from the 20th Century. Arik was convinced that his "children," the Augments he’d created and nurtured, would prove his theory correct. He was wrong. Over this Star Trek: Enterprise three-parter, Arik and his Augment children encounter Jonathan Archer’s (Scott Bakula) ship and are soon battling the crew. The Augments showcased their skills and intelligence, as well as their propensity for violence and killing.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - "Doctor Bashir, I Presume" (Season 5, Episode 16)

One would think that a history of tyrannical and violent behavior would thwart any future efforts at genetic manipulation, but you would be wrong. In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode "Doctor Bashir, I Presume," the titular doctor of the space station meets the infamous holo-engineer Doctor Lewis Zimmerman (Robert Picardo). Zimmerman promises to make Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) immortal, but along the way, a dark and dangerous secret from Julian’s past is revealed and threatens to destroy his future. The episode delves into the after-effects of the Federation’s rules on genetics from a very human perspective. The episode also acted as a precursor for “Statistical Probabilities”, an incisive look at the hidden, human cost of banning genetic engineering.

Star Trek: Enterprise - "Damage" (Season 3, Episode 19)

Following a devastating attack, the Enterprise crew struggles with crippling damage to the ship when another ship appears needing assistance. The second ship belongs to the Illyrians, and the two crews help each other with repairs. However, the Illyrians also have parts that the Enterprise needs to get back on track, but a trade falls through. Captain Archer is then left in a difficult position that could leave one of the ships in jeopardy. The Illyrians have been elusive on-screen but have a deeper history in several Star Trek books and comics, including Vulcan’s Glory, which has a direct connection to one of the characters on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: The Original Series - “Amok Time” (Season 2, Episode 5)

“Amok Time” was the episode that introduced viewers to the concept of "pon farr"—the peculiar Vulcan condition that occurs every seven years. In the episode, Spock begins exhibiting unusual behavior and requests a leave of absence to return to Vulcan. There, Kirk, McCoy, and Nurse Christine Chapel (Majel Barrett) meet Spock’s "wife," T-Pring (Arlene Martel). T-Pring and Spock are betrothed in name only, but Spock is ready to complete the rituals to actually marry T-Pring. She, however, has other ideas and a fight to the death ensues. The Vulcans are a curious, ritualistic people and this episode provides an insight into a key, personal aspect of Spock’s life.

Star Trek: The Original Series - “The Naked Time” (Season 1, Episode 6)

Spock and another crew member arrive on a dying planet to find a band of researchers dead. The landing party returns to Enterprise and soon various crew members begin acting unnaturally. The condition spreads further as more crew members interact and touch each other. At one point, Nurse Chapel, who has been harboring a secret crush on Spock, finally reveals her feelings to him. Spock is overcome because his inhibitions are lowered as well. Dr. McCoy must find a solution before the ship tears itself apart. Considering Spock and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) will appear together in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, there’s a high chance some of the romantic tension will be foreshadowed on the show.

