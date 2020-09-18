What to Watch on HBO This Weekend: From ‘The Invisible Man’ to ‘Lovecraft Country’

If you’re heading into the weekend and wondering what to watch on HBO, we’ve got you covered. For the weekend of September 18th through September 20th, HBO is playing host to some solid library titles, new episodes of engrossing original series, and a splashy premiere for one of the best movies of 2020 so far. Indeed, the stunning (and terrifying) The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss makes its HBO debut this weekend, and it’s really the perfect choice to kick off spooky season.

But that’s not all! Check out our full list of what to watch on HBO this weekend below, and for more recommendations see our list of the best movies on HBO Max right now.