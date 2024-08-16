This week in theaters, Alien: Romulus takes us back to the 80s with a nostalgic take on the classic sci-fi horror franchise. On streaming, Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg star in a new Netflix action comedy, while Rick and Morty returns with an anime twist. Here are the five things you need to watch this weekend.

5 'Bad Monkey'

Where To Watch: On Apple TV+

Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He must get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

4 'Alien: Romulus'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Space colonizers face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station. Alien: Romulus returns the Alien franchise back to its sci-fi horror roots as Director Fede Álvarez offers us a refreshing albeit familiar spin on the Hollywood classic.

While Romulus is a solid film, it doesn't exactly move the franchise forward. Ross Bonaime explains: Alien: Romulus has plenty of its own solid ideas on how to build this world in ways we haven’t seen before, but it's a shame that a strong opening and ending are bookmarking a film that’s stuck in so many decades of callbacks and reminders of this franchise’s past... Alien: Romulus proves that for the Alien franchise to move forward, it might have to quit looking backward so much.

3 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 1

Where To Watch: On Netflix

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

According to Emily Cappello, the first half of Emily in Paris Season 4 is a solid return for the series: Fans of the series will delight in these first five episodes—not just for the new twists and turns of the plot, the developing romantic storylines, and the fashion but also because of the show's ability to make its viewers feel like a part of the magic of Paris.

2 'Rick and Morty: The Anime'

Where To Watch: On Max

Rick and Morty: The Anime is a brand-new take on the Adult Swim mega-hit. Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.

The spin-off series is led by some outstanding anime veterans, such as director Takashi Sano (Tower of God). He will work alongside producer Koji Iijima (When They Cry: Kai) and executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta (Kill Bill: Vol 1).

1 'The Union'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Mike (Wahlberg) is happily living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey –– until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.

It comes as no surprise that Wahlberg and Berry are the standouts of this film. Shaina Weatherhead said in her review: The Union is a fun, worthwhile watch that tees itself up nicely for a potential sequel mission — should Mike and Roxanne choose to accept it.

