This week in theaters, M. Night Shyamalan releases another thriller in theaters, while Zachary Levi (Shazam!) stars in a more family-friendly fair. Meanwhile, on VOD and streaming, MaXXXine makes its debut, Godzilla goes retro, and somehow, Rebel Moon has returned. Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Trap'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Director M. Night Shyamalan is back with a brand-new original story. This follows a man and his teenage daughter realizing they are at the center of a dark and sinister event while watching a concert.

Like most of Shyamalan's work, Trap is a divisive film, meaning you might love or hate it. Ross Bonaime explains: Trap isn’t Shyamalan’s worst by a longshot, and it certainly has its moments, but seeing those glimpses of the old Shyamalan almost makes things worse. At this point in his career, Shyamalan’s biggest twist is his inability to utilize the tools that once made him such a promising filmmaker.

Trap 5 10 Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror Writers M. Night Shyamalan Studio(s) Blinding Edge Pictures , New Line Cinema Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , New Line Cinema Expand

Get Tickets Now

'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

Image via Sony

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Inside his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, he soon learns his trusty crayon can set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. However, when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of his creativity to save both the real world and his own.

Harold and the Purple Crayon is actually a solid film for the whole family. Jeff Ewing says in his review: As a film intended for younger audiences, Harold takes interestingly large conceptual swings, boasts solid character adaptations, and has some scenes and humorous moments that work. For its intended younger audience, the film's visual creations and situational humor might work wonders, and Levi does capably portray a magical adult child unleashing havoc in our world.

Harold and the Purple Crayon 6 10 A young boy named Harold embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon Release Date August 2, 2024 Director Carlos Saldanha Cast Zachary Levi , Zooey Deschanel , Lil Rel Howery , Ravi Patel , Camille Guaty , Tanya Reynolds , Pete Gardner Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers David Guion , Michael Handelman Studio Columbia Pictures, Davis Entertainment Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Studio(s) Columbia Pictures , Davis Entertainment Distributor(s) Sony Expand

Get Tickets Now

'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Close

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

Mike Thomas says that Batman: Caped Crusader is the best representation of the character in 20 years, saying: Overall, Batman: Caped Crusader manages to tell 10 intriguing detective stories that bring the Dark Knight back to his roots, while Timm’s iconic art style and approach to the Batman mythos are the best they have been since the end of Justice League Unlimited.

Watch on Prime Video

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Sandy takes center stage in the latest movie in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. When Bikini Bottom is scooped out of the ocean, Sandy and SpongeBob head to Sandy's home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and the rest of the gang.

If you're looking for a new animated movie to watch during a weekend at home, Saving Bikini Bottom is a solid choice. It takes us back to a world we're all familiar with, and shifts focus even to make it a unique experience compared to other SpongeBob stories.

SpongeBob SquarePants Spongebob Squarepants is an animated comedy created by Stephen Hillenburg and starring voices from Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The series revolves around a sea sponge that goes on many misadventures with his friends Patrick, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks in the lands of Bikini Bottom and the surrounding sea. Release Date July 17, 1999 Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Main Genre Animation Seasons 14 Website http://www.facebook.com/pages/Sponge-Bob-Square-Pants Expand

Watch on Netflix

'Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color takes the Academy Award-winning film and reinvents it into something new. This black-and-white edition takes Godzilla back to its roots, giving it a sense of nostalgia.

Chase Hutchinson praised the film saying: Godzilla Minus One more than carves out its place among the best entries of this long-running series. Whatever comes next for this refreshingly unique incarnation of the creature and his seemingly insatiable hunger for destruction, one can be glad this beautiful behemoth rose up once more.

Godzilla Minus One 8 10 Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Ishirô Honda , Takeo Murata , Takashi Yamazaki Expand

Watch on Netflix

'MaXXXine'

Image via A24

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Director Ti West is back with the latest installment in his horror trilogy from A24. MaXXXine is the director's follow-up to X and Pearl and sees Mia Goth play an adult film star in the 1980s. As a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Los Angeles, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Emma Kiely praised West's direction, saying that it's one of his best: MaXXXine feels like the movie that Ti West has been champing at the bit to make. It’s the type of film that directors and writers want to make and cinephiles want to watch. Sure, the story isn’t groundbreaking, but it makes up for it in its tribute to why we love cinema, specifically horror, so much.

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Rebel Moon - The Director's Cut'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Zack Snyder's true vision for Rebel Moon is on full display with the release of the director's cut. When a colony on the galaxy's edge finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

Unfortunately, it appears that the extended edition adds little value to the overall story. Here's what Chase Hutchinson had to say about the film: It’s less a director’s cut that offers anything worth revisiting, and more Snyder's glorified rearranging of deck chairs on the Titanic. You might see a new piece of furniture as it sinks down, but it only descends all the faster from the dead weight.

Watch on Netflix