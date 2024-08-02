This week in theaters, M. Night Shyamalan releases another thriller in theaters, while Zachary Levi (Shazam!) stars in a more family-friendly fair. Meanwhile, on VOD and streaming, MaXXXine makes its debut, Godzilla goes retro, and somehow, Rebel Moon has returned. Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Trap'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Josh Hartnett as Cooper with a serious expression in M. Night Shyamalan's Trap
Related
'Trap' Review: M. Night Shyamalan Gets in His Own Way in Josh Hartnett-Led Thriller

Hartnett excels as a father/serial killer, but Shyamalan can't build tension in the way this film needs.

1

Director M. Night Shyamalan is back with a brand-new original story. This follows a man and his teenage daughter realizing they are at the center of a dark and sinister event while watching a concert.

Like most of Shyamalan's work, Trap is a divisive film, meaning you might love or hate it. Ross Bonaime explains: Trap isn’t Shyamalan’s worst by a longshot, and it certainly has its moments, but seeing those glimpses of the old Shyamalan almost makes things worse. At this point in his career, Shyamalan’s biggest twist is his inability to utilize the tools that once made him such a promising filmmaker.

Get Tickets Now

'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

Zachary Levi surrounded by colorful art coming to life in a poster for Harold and the Purple Crayon
Image via Sony

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Zachary Levi as Harold drawing a circle with his purple crayon.
Related
'Harold and the Purple Crayon' Review: Zachary Levi Capably Unleashes Magical Havoc

Whatever you thought this adaptation would be, think again.

Inside his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, he soon learns his trusty crayon can set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. However, when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of his creativity to save both the real world and his own.

Harold and the Purple Crayon is actually a solid film for the whole family. Jeff Ewing says in his review: As a film intended for younger audiences, Harold takes interestingly large conceptual swings, boasts solid character adaptations, and has some scenes and humorous moments that work. For its intended younger audience, the film's visual creations and situational humor might work wonders, and Levi does capably portray a magical adult child unleashing havoc in our world.

Get Tickets Now

'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

Batman standing on a rooftop as lightning strikes behind him Batman Caped Crusader
Related
'Batman: Caped Crusader' Review: Bruce Timm's New Animated Series Has an Identity Crisis

'Batman: Caped Crusader' will be available to stream on Prime Video on August 2.

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

Mike Thomas says that Batman: Caped Crusader is the best representation of the character in 20 years, saying: Overall, Batman: Caped Crusader manages to tell 10 intriguing detective stories that bring the Dark Knight back to his roots, while Timm’s iconic art style and approach to the Batman mythos are the best they have been since the end of Justice League Unlimited.

Watch on Prime Video

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

A still from the episode of SpongeBob SquarePants,
Related
Your Favorite SpongeBob SquarePants Villain Is Getting His Own Netflix Movie

See the first image from ‘Plankton: The Movie.’

Sandy takes center stage in the latest movie in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. When Bikini Bottom is scooped out of the ocean, Sandy and SpongeBob head to Sandy's home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and the rest of the gang.

If you're looking for a new animated movie to watch during a weekend at home, Saving Bikini Bottom is a solid choice. It takes us back to a world we're all familiar with, and shifts focus even to make it a unique experience compared to other SpongeBob stories.

Watch on Netflix

'Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

1:33
Godzilla wrecking havoc in 2023's Godzilla Minus One
Related
'Godzilla Minus One' Review: The Iconic Monster Smashes His Way to Netflix

You’ve never seen the legendary kaiju quite like this. Long live the king.

1

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color takes the Academy Award-winning film and reinvents it into something new. This black-and-white edition takes Godzilla back to its roots, giving it a sense of nostalgia.

Chase Hutchinson praised the film saying: Godzilla Minus One more than carves out its place among the best entries of this long-running series. Whatever comes next for this refreshingly unique incarnation of the creature and his seemingly insatiable hunger for destruction, one can be glad this beautiful behemoth rose up once more.

Watch on Netflix

'MaXXXine'

Mia Goth holding a gun under neon lighting with blonde hair in MaXXXine
Image via A24

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Mia Goth and Elizabeth Debicki in Maxxxine stand, looking confused
Related
'MaXXXine' Review: Mia Goth Is a Star in Ti West’s Stylish A24 Horror Finale

The follow-up to 'X' and 'Pearl' hits theaters July 5.

1

Director Ti West is back with the latest installment in his horror trilogy from A24. MaXXXine is the director's follow-up to X and Pearl and sees Mia Goth play an adult film star in the 1980s. As a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Los Angeles, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Emma Kiely praised West's direction, saying that it's one of his best: MaXXXine feels like the movie that Ti West has been champing at the bit to make. It’s the type of film that directors and writers want to make and cinephiles want to watch. Sure, the story isn’t groundbreaking, but it makes up for it in its tribute to why we love cinema, specifically horror, so much.

Buy on Prime Video

'Rebel Moon - The Director's Cut'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Sofia Boutella as Kora covered in blood and preparing to fight Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.
Related
'Rebel Moon' Director’s Cut Review: Somehow, Zack Snyder’s Netflix Movies Got Worse

I got a bad feeling about this.

9

Zack Snyder's true vision for Rebel Moon is on full display with the release of the director's cut. When a colony on the galaxy's edge finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

Unfortunately, it appears that the extended edition adds little value to the overall story. Here's what Chase Hutchinson had to say about the film: It’s less a director’s cut that offers anything worth revisiting, and more Snyder's glorified rearranging of deck chairs on the Titanic. You might see a new piece of furniture as it sinks down, but it only descends all the faster from the dead weight.

rebel-moon-chapter-one_-chalice-of-blood-poster.jpg
Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood
R
Action
Adventure
Drama
Release Date
August 2, 2024
Director
Zack Snyder
Main Genre
Adventure
Writers
Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Shay Hatten

Watch on Netflix