This week in theaters has Channing Tatum traveling into uncharted waters in a vicious new role, while Bill Skarsgård leads a reboot of a cult favorite superhero. On the small screen, the biggest indie hit of 2024 makes its way to PVOD while one of Apple TV+'s most acclaimed series returns. Here are the six new titles that you need to watch this weekend.

'Blink Twice'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

The Batman's Zoë Kravitz makes her feature directorial debut with the satirical thriller Blink Twice. The movie follows Frida, an outgoing cocktail waitress who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to be jetted off to a private island with her best friend Jess, and party with the charismatic yet embattled billionaire Slater King. While Frida embraces the island's hard-partying lifestyle, Jess is immediately suspicious. Once she disappears, it finally leads Frida to wake up and try to figure out what Slater's true intentions are.

The movie stars Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Adria Arjona (Hit Man), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).

Collider's Taylor Gates gave the movie a positive review, writing in her review: "Blink Twice might not break entirely new ground, but it does offer a slightly different perspective on the sun-soaked, well-worn path it trods. While the pacing could be improved and the final moments aren’t altogether consistent with what it sets up, the majority of the bold, anxiety-inducing third act and an array of compelling performances can make you forgive it."

'The Crow'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

IT's Bill Skarsgård trades the clown makeup for something far more tatted and gothic in The Crow. Directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman), the film is a reboot of the cult-favorite comic book character which was previously adapted into a movie in 1994, starring the late Brandon Lee. The story follows Eric, a young man who has spent much of his life institutionalized, who finds love with fellow patient Shelly. After escaping together, the two are brutally murdered by a gang of criminals. Through the use of dark magic, Eric is resurrected and seeks vengeance against the men behind his and his girlfriend's murders, under the moniker of The Crow. FKA Twigs (Honey Boy) and Danny Huston (Yellowstone) co-star in the film.

Collider's Therese Lacson was mixed on the movie overall, but found enjoyment in its cheesiness, writing in her review: "I know, it sounds like I hated this movie, or at the very least, it sounds like I'm having too much fun making fun of this movie. But what is true is that, spiritually, this film is a perfect Gen Z successor to the original film. I checked into this movie fully expecting a bit of cheese, some clunky dialogue, and a story that operates purely on vibes. That's what I got."

'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1'

Where To Watch: On Max

After spending the last few years dominating cable television as John Dutton in Yellowstone, Academy Award winner Kevin Costner returns to filmmaking with the first chapter in his sprawling, multi-film western epic, Horizon: An American Saga. Taking place over the span of 15 years before, during, and after the American Civil War, the movie chronicles the stories of several groups of people as they attempt to survive the American West and learn what it truly means to be an American.

Costner leads a vast ensemble cast that also includes Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Danny Huston, Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Will Patton (Yellowstone), Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Owen Crow Shoe (Joe Pickett), Ella Hunt (Dickinson), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things).

Collider's Chase Hutchinson wasn't a fan of the movie, lamenting that the movie feels more like a preview of what's next rather than its own story, writing in his review: "For a film that plays as one long prologue for what's next, tacking on what amounts to a glorified trailer is a fitting finale. Not fitting in any exciting way, but more as one final shrug until the next one releases. Consider it less a character riding off into the sunset and more them turning to camera to remind you to tune in next time."

'Longlegs'

Where To Watch: On VOD

The indie horror sensation of 2024 is making its way to your living room, so check behind your couch in case Mr. Downstairs is lurking. Osgood Perkins' Longlegs follows Lee Harker, a young FBI agent who is roped into an investigation surrounding a series of gruesome murders orchestrated by a satan-worshipping serial killer. The further Lee gets into the investigation, the more she must unearth her own buried secrets. Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage star in this deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Collider's Ross Bonaime praised the movie in his review, writing: "Even though Longlegs eventually finds its, ahem, legs, in the slow-burn mystery filled with uncertainty, it’s in that third chapter where the film truly comes together. As the answers start flowing and the true nature of this evil becomes clear, that knowledge only makes the story here even more terrifying. Making us uncomfortable through unpredictability is one thing, but keeping this horror story just as effective once we see the truth is even more important."

'Pachinko' Season 2

Where To Watch: On Apple TV+

One of Apple TV+'s biggest critics' darling is returning for Season 2. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Pachinko Season 2 will take place over two parallel storylines, one in 1945 Osaka where Sunja must find a way to keep her family safe during World War II, and the other in 1989 Tokyo, where Solomon attempts to start a new life for himself. Season 2 sees the return of Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung and Kim Min-ha as Sunja, Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Jung Eun-chae as Kyunghee, and more.

Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave the second season a rave review, writing: "The series is a living, breathing embodiment of the tragic line from the book — “History has failed us, but no matter” — that expresses how deep historical pain can run, even while never losing sight of the people living through it. Whether in past scenes, with Sunja finding joy where she can and love with those she cares about, or the future moments with her older version reflecting on all she has been through, the series is so finely tuned that it proves quietly flooring the more it comes together. Pachinko is an experience that is painful, joyous, melancholy, and moving, a masterful tapestry with the power to endure over lifetimes."

'Strange Darling'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher) and Kyle Gallner (Smile) star in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in Strange Darling. Directed by J.T. Mollner (Outlaws and Angels), the movie finds a young woman who has an unusual one-night stand with a mysterious stranger. The aftermath of this fling leads the man to go on a vicious killing spree, and the woman now must run for her life.

Collider's Taylor Gates was a big fan of the movie, writing in her review: "Deception is the name of the game with Strange Darling. The layers of the plot, its characters, and its themes slowly reveal themselves, unfolding with clever nuance coupled with masterful technique. The more the film proves that everything is not as it seems, the more Mollner and Fitzgerald prove themselves as singular talents to watch."

