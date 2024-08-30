Two new Netflix series with Greek Gods and Terminators, the return of a major Prime Video show, the latest collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, the origin story of one of modern horror's best tales - this weekend has it all. Here is a complete guide to the six things you must watch this weekend.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Season 2

Where to Watch: On Prime Video

Three episodes in, there's already plenty of catching up to do for those who haven't yet begun Rings of Power Season 2. Already, the twists and turns that will inevitably come from the return of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) are in full swing, as his attempt to rebuild power threatens the lives of those around him. Full of scope and ambition, Rings of Power is a wonderful ode to the awe-inspiring movie trilogy, as well as the original stories that have captured audiences for generations.

Collider's Carly Lane praised the series but noted how the characters and story may have become too dense. "With plans for a potential Season 3 already in development, it's evident that the team behind the series understands the core message of the works they're adapting and what should always conquer in the end. The formula for future success, however, may lie in following fewer characters on their adventures and scaling down in the process, rather than continually trying to go bigger and better than anything that has come before."

'Terminator Zero'

Where to Watch: On Netflix

Judgment Day is here. Split between two time periods, this new installment in the Terminator story is headed by Production I.G and Skydance Television and sees a soldier from the future sent back in time to try and save the world from an impending future war between humans and AI. The story is split between two timelines - one in 1997 and another in 2022.

In Shawn Van Horn's review for Collider, he praises the style of the series but suggests it might not quite live up to the standard of the original films. "Terminator Zero isn't a bad series by any means. The questions it asks will make you think, as the lines between what's good and what evil become blurred. It's beautiful to look at, and the story and characters are entertaining, even if they would be more effective in a more condensed format. If you're a fan of the movies, definitely check it out, because it's worth a watch. Just don't expect to be taken back to the awe-inspiring time of those first two James Cameron movies. That magic won't be back."

Terminator Zero (2024) Terminator Zero is a TV show set in a dystopian future where humanity battles against advanced AI and robotic enemies. As new heroes rise to combat the ever-evolving machines, secrets of the past are unveiled, revealing the origins of the Terminator threat. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Timothy Olyphant , Rosario Dawson , Andre Holland , Sonoya Mizuno , Ann Dowd Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator(s) Mattson Tomlin

'KAOS'

Where to Watch: On Netflix

Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus in this dark retelling of Greek mythology. Taking stories that have been passed down through generations, creator Charlie Covell and co-writer them for a modern audience, working gender politics, hierarchies, and social pressures into a comedy with plenty of quirks. KAOS stars the likes of the aforementioned Goldblum as Zeus, Janet McTeer as Hera, David Thewlis as Hades, Stephen Dillane as Prometheus, Killian Scott as Orpheus, and many more.

Kaos A contemporary series that casts a fresh light on iconic mythological tales, weaving together stories of gods and mortals to reflect on modern societal issues. Through a narrative that blends ancient mythology with current themes, it challenges characters and viewers alike to consider the nature of destiny and human interaction. Release Date August 29, 2024 Cast Jeff Goldblum , David Thewlis , Janet McTeer , Cliff Curtis , Nabhaan Rizwan , killian scott , Aurora Perrineau , Misia Butler , Leila Farzad , Rakie Ayola , Stanley Townsend , Billie Piper , Suzy Eddie Izzard. Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Charlie Covell Writers Charlie Covell , Georgia Christou Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Georgi Banks-Davies , Runyararo Mapfumo Expand

'Kinds of Kindness'

Where to Watch: On Hulu

Following Emma Stone's powerful Academy Award-winning performance in Poor Things, she, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Willem Dafoe are back in Kinds of Kindness, a film that debuted all the way back at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. A movie split into three loosely linked tales, the darkly comic and uniquely deadpan style of Lanthimos is at its most outrageous as a man attempts to escape a frightening boss, a cop fears all is not right following a drowning, and a woman looks too hire a spiritual guide for her cult. The film is available on both VOD and streaming.

In Chase Hutchinson's review for Collider, he was quick to praise the movie, saying, "There may come a time when Lanthimos has to figure out what cinematic identity he wants to have, but this latest film shows he’s got multiple speeds at which to operate. The shifting of gears in his career might not always have been seamless, but his kicking it all back up a notch could not be more welcome to see. When he ends it all with one final dark punchline, proving to be one of his cruelest closing shots, it feels like a statement that he isn’t here to be confined by his more mainstream success. While he was far from dead like the corpses in this film, Kinds of Kindness feels like Lanthimos is himself coming back to life once more."

'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Where to Watch: On Paramount+

A hit at the Box Office this summer, and a movie that has garnered plenty of praise, A Quiet Place: Day One takes the established world of this burgeoning horror franchise and sends it back in time to the day that started it all. The film also bravely loses almost all of its cast from the first two entries, instead placing the immensely talented Lupita Nyong'o front and center in a performance that has earned enormous applause.

In her review of the movie for Collider, Emma Kiely notes that, although perhaps not excelling as a horror, the prequel is a solid addition to some of the other genres it identifies as. "A Quiet Place: Day One has way more to say about humanity than the trailer would have you think. As we’ve seen humans fight to survive any situation possible, Day One manages to stand out in both its subgenre and its franchise by taking a different approach to man vs. monster. While it may not be the best horror movie or even action flick, its brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances make it a strong contender in the action/alien/survival subgenres."

A Quiet Place: Day One 7 10 Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Runtime 99 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

'Slingshot'

Where to Watch: In Theaters

Opening in theaters on August 30, Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne star in Slingshot, a sci-fi thriller from director Mikael Håfström. On a mission to Titan, one of Saturn's moons, an astronaut learns that his trip may be potentially fatal, spiraling him into a reality-shaking state of panic and existential crisis, as he assumes the worst of his bleak fate. Before you dive in, check out Collider's exclusive sneak peek of the movie.

In his mixed review of the film, Chase Hutchinson thought the film's execution, although great in the bleakest of moments, was lacking clear quality. "No matter how much it committed to the maneuvers it was throwing at us, Slingshot can’t quite hit the mark in the way it needs to and itself just drifts away."

Slingshot (2024) 5 10 Slingshot is a 2024 science fiction psychological thriller that follows astronaut John, played by Casey Affleck, as he grapples with hallucinations and paranoia on a mission to Saturn's moon, Titan. As the crew faces technical failures and potential sabotage, John's grip on reality deteriorates, leading to a shocking revelation about the true nature of their mission. Release Date August 30, 2024 Director Mikael Håfström Cast Tomer Capone , Casey Affleck , Laurence Fishburne , David Morrissey , Emily Beecham Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers R. Scott Adams , Nathan Parker Studio(s) Astral Pictures Expand

