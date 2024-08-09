Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens star in the incredible horror film Cuckoo this week in theaters, while Oscar-winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis team up with Kevin Hart as they enter the Borderlands.

On the streaming side of things, the TMNT causes even more mutant mayhem. Damon and Affleck remind us of years past, and The Umbrella Academy finally reaches its conclusion. Here are the seven things you should watch this weekend.

'Cuckoo'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Related 'Cuckoo' Review: Hunter Schafer Battles Dan Stevens In Gleeful Horror Trip Forget 'Euphoria,' this film is proof that Schafer needs more leading roles to sink her teeth into.

Seventeen-year-old Gretchen (Schafer) reluctantly leaves America to live with her father (Marton Csokas) at a resort in the German Alps. Plagued by strange noises and bloody visions, she soon discovers a shocking secret that concerns her own family.

Cuckoo is a gory good time, thanks largely in part by Hunter Schafer's incredible performance. Chase Hutchinson explains: This is her [Schafer] first time that she has led a live-action feature that is truly all her own. Not only does she more than rise to the occasion, but she expertly navigates the necessary variety of tones to make the film sing.

Cuckoo (2024) 8 10 After moving to the German Alps with her father and his new family, Gretchen begins to experience disturbing events. As she uncovers the town's dark secrets, her father's enigmatic boss, Mr. König, reveals a sinister interest in her mute half-sister, Alma. Tilman Singer directs this psychological horror featuring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens​ Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Tilman Singer Cast Hunter Schafer , Dan Stevens , Jessica Henwick , Marton Csokas , Astrid Bergès-Frisbey , Greta Fernández , Kalin Morrow , Mila Lieu Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Tilman Singer Expand

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4

Close

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Related 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Review: Same Old Apocalypse, Zero Closure Although the cast has plenty of charm, the final installment of this Netflix series fails to stick the landing.

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion, which completely reset their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too tricky to ignore for very long. Their father, Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings, believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to set things right finally.

The Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season leaves a lot to desired. Therese Lacson said in her review: The best thing about The Umbrella Academy has always been how chaotic it is, but also how perfectly everything fits together. While Seasons 1 and 2 delivered on that front, the cracks started to show in Season 3, and now Season 4 feels completely off the rails. Rather than go back to revisit an idea like the Commission, or focus the season on the kids versus their dad, the group embarks on what is essentially a side quest that has them stumbling into a larger conflict.

'Borderlands'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Related 'Borderlands' Review: This Video Game Adaptation Is a Fun But Bumpy Claptrap Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and many, many more star in Eli Roth’s fun but flawed adaptation of the popular video game.

Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, Borderlands follows an infamous bounty hunter returning to her home planet of Pandora, where she forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits. Together, they battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets.

Just when we thought the video game curse was broken, Borderlands had to remind us of what a mediocre adaptation looks like. Taylor Gates said in her review: Borderlands is ultimately a fun if flawed, and rather unmemorable summer blockbuster. It’s just disappointing that the source material has so much more to offer in terms of its layered characters and complicated themes of trauma and survival that the film seems either uninterested in or incapable of tapping into.

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Image via Paramount+

Where To Watch: On Paramount+

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles picks up not too long after the events of last year's animated hit, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The sequel series follows the heroes in a half-shell as they learn to fight for themselves as a new threat splits the brothers apart in an effort to pick them off one by one.

Tales of the TMNT is a terrific follow-up to Mutant Mayhem. Mike Thomas said in his review: When these characters were first introduced in Mutant Mayhem, they were no longer one-note stereotypes and instead became more three-dimensional, with depth to them. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leans intensely into that idea and pushes it even further... Each of their arcs leans into why this group is so special, but also reminds us of why we fell in love with them in the first place.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Brady Noon , Nicolas Cantu , Micah Abbey , Shamon Brown Jr. Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

'It Ends With Us'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, It Ends With Us follows a woman named Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) who moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parent's relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended, leaving her with an impossible choice.

It Ends With Us makes some changes to its source material, but thankfully, they are all in service to the story the film wants to tell. Isabella Soares explains: Although slight changes were made to the story present in the novel, most of them (including the change in age) serve the adaptation well. As a whole, Baldoni's directorial effort isn't made for the fans who were drawn in by the love triangle, but rather intended for the audiences who resonate with Lily's journey, and maybe that is for the better.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover

'Solar Opposites' Season 5

Image via Hulu

Where To Watch: On Hulu

A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash-land on a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth.

The new season continues to build on what makes the show so entertaining. Nate Richard explains: Solar Opposites Season 5 offers more of the same familiar yet hilarious hijinks as the previous seasons. The humor is still as sharp as it's ever been and Korvo and Terry's now romantic relationship brings a sense of sweetness to the show. Of course, without a doubt, The Wall remains a major highlight, as this season's plot amusingly pays tribute to westerns.

'The Instigators'

Where To Watch: On Apple TV+

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are unlikely partners thrown together for a heist. However, when it goes awry, they team up to outrun the police, backward bureaucrats, and a vengeful crime boss. This Boston-set thriller takes Damon back to the early days of his career, and it's like he's never missed a beat,

Tania Hussain believes that The Instigators is well worth your time, saying: Thanks to a witty script and a charming cast led by Damon and Affleck, The Instigators is a fun heist film with heart that blends the right dose of humor, action, and emotion for a comedy you can watch again and again.

