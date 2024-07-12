This week in theaters, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum lead a romantic comedy that will take you to the moon and back. If romance is not your speed, Maika Monroe stars in the intense horror film Longlegs.

On VOD and streaming, it's a wonderful day as two of the year's most anticipated films make their way to the small screen. We also have yet another Seth Rogen animated series premiering on Prime Video that adds just enough spice to this week's excellent menu. Here's what you need to watch this weekend.

'Fly Me to the Moon'

Where To Watch: In Theaters Everywhere

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum shine like stars in the new romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon. Sparks fly between a marketing executive (Johansson) and a NASA official (Tatum) as he prepares for the Apollo 11 moon landing.

To no surprise, the heart of this rom-com is our two leads. Jeff Ewing praises them and the rest of the cast: Johansson and Tatum are the heart of the film, and they’re well-supported by the rest of the cast. Woody Harrelson is a mysterious chaos agent as Moe, and Jim Rash is thoroughly hilarious as fake moon landing director Lance Vespertine.

'Longlegs'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Longlegs follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.

Director Osgood Perkins makes a mark with his latest film, says Ross Bonaime: While Perkins has made horror films prior to Longlegs, this feels like him truly finding his lane in the genre. It's an uneasy, unrelenting nightmare that we can’t escape, even if it is a rocky road for a bit. Longlegs takes a bit to get us settled into its brand of horror, but once it does, it’s hard not to be impressed by the place between here and there where we find ourselves.

'Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes'

Where To Watch: On VOD

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Ross Bonaime touched on the franchise's new direction, saying: Visually, Ball finds an intriguing middle ground between two different pasts to create his own vision, and these performances remain impressive behind the layers of computer animation, but the script leaves these characters and stories a step behind where they should be. Still, Kingdom is promising in how it sets up its own story, albeit with a start that’s a bit shaggier than recent installments.

'Sausage Party: Foodtopia'

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

Set after the events of the 2016 film Sausage Party, the Prime Video original Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Foodtopia is just as raunchy as ever and is surprisingly entertaining.

Shawn Van Horn says that the series is so shocking that it comes with a content warning: Sausage Party: Foodtopia isn't interested in playing it safe. We wouldn't love it if it did. It's still as demented as it was eight years ago, and maybe even more so. One episode actually starts with a disclaimer informing us that one scene is so shocking that Amazon wanted a warning included beforehand.

'The Bikeriders'

Where To Watch: On VOD

Over the course of a decade, a Midwestern motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders to a sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. The Bikeriders features a talented cast led by Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Academy Award nominee Austin Butler (Elvis), Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant), and Mike Faist (Challengers).

While Comer shines, she's not enough to make The Bikeriders a runaway hit. Emma Kiely explains: Jodie Comer is the heart of this movie, and while her accent work is a far cry from Killing Eve, she fills her role well. Austin Butler is the big, shiny toy dangled before us. While Benny is meant to be the love of Kathy’s life and the apple of Johnny’s eye, he kind of just sits there, smoking and saying absolutely nothing.

