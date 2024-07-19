We're in mid-July and while there's not a ton of new offerings in theaters, we have several great options for streaming. From a Harley Quinn spinoff and Cobra Kai's return to The Boys Season 4 finale and an Anthony Hopkins-led drama, there's tons of incredible television to enjoy.

With that said, make no mistake, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in a new film that is a must-watch on the big screen. Here are the seven things you need to watch this weekend.

'Twisters'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.

Twisters is an exhilarating time at the movies, led by an incredibly talented cast. Jeff Ewing said in his review: Once again, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film.

'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' Season 1

Image via Max

Where To Watch: On Max

Harley Quinn broke the mold for superhero animated shows with its adult humor and themes. It quickly became one of the more beloved animated comedies of the 2020s. Now, the series has a spinoff that follows Ivy's old flame, Kite Man (hell yeah).

Garrett Blaney says that the series lives up to its successor in his review: The only things a spin-off of Harley Quinn needs to succeed are humor and heart. Harley Quinn’s balls-to-the-wall, risk it all comedy is what initially put it on the map and captured viewers — not to mention flipping almost a century's worth of established DC characters on their heads, playing into pop culture moments regarding its subject matter to perfection. Luckily, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! has enough of these ingredients to warrant its continuation in the same universe.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Release Date 2024-00-00 Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 1

Close

Where To Watch: On Netflix

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide whether and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world championships of karate. Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang have been through so much, but now they fight for the champion title as a unified front. What could possibly go wrong?

If you've loved Cobra Kai until now, Season 6 continues the badass action and humor we've come to love. While it's still a terrific time, the wait until Part 2 leaves you scratching your head. Nate Richard explains: There is plenty to be satisfied about in the first third of Season 6, but the way it all concludes almost feels a little too abrupt. Without delving into spoiler territory, as you'll want to go in knowing as little as possible, Episode 5 ends in a way that makes you question why we'll have to wait over four months to find out what's going to happen next.

Cobra Kai Release Date May 2, 2018 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

'Sweet Home' Season 3

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

In a world where monsterization ends and a new era of humanity begins, those standing at the blurred crossroads between monsters and humans face an even greater struggle to make a difficult choice.

Sweet Home continues to be a sleeper hit for Netflix. While Cobra Kai might be more well-known, Sweet Home can go toe-to-toe with the Karate Kid sequel series in terms of quality. If you're looking for a new series to binge this horror series is a must-watch.

Sweet Home (2020) Release Date November 18, 2022 Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 3

'Those About to Die' Season 1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: On Peacock

Those About To Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition. It explores a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses and giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

Those About To Die is not as epic as its premise might seem. Chase Hutchinson said in his review: Each time Those About to Die provides a supposed reversal of fate or a sudden twist, it doesn’t carry any weight. One character making a bold proclamation about someone being dead to them is delivered with such a cartoonish cadence that it only elicits a laugh. Even when a violent figure shows up and brings a dark past along, this is then undercut by some more shoddy CGI chariot races. That there are no broader ideas to speak of, let alone deeper themes, compounds all of the above.

Those About To Die (2024) Release Date July 18, 2024 Main Genre Action Seasons 1

'The Boys' Season 4 Finale