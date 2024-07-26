This week in theaters, we see the long-awaited return of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool as he makes his MCU debut. The Merc with a Mouth is not alone, though, and he's bringing Hugh Jackman out of retirement as he reprises his role as Wolverine.

On streaming, Netflix's The Decameron and the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics are officially underway. Here is everything you should be watching this weekend.

'The Decameron'

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Related 'The Decameron' Review: Netflix's Rowdy Pandemic House Party Is More Than Meets the Eye The dark comedy series from Kathleen Jordan and Jenji Kohan succeeds on the shoulders of its wildly talented ensemble.

The Decameron is a soapy, dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In 1348, the Black Death struck hard in Florence, and a handful of nobles retreated with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of cunning and outrageous characters.

A series set during a pandemic is extremely relatable, making The Decameron an exciting watch. Carly Lane explains: While many of us were on lockdown not too long ago, distanced from each other, we had a lot of time to think about who we really wanted to be. Netflix's The Decameron is spinning a tale that is many centuries removed from the present, but this seemingly raunchy house party comedy has so much more beneath the surface, as raucous, wine-drenched celebration gives way to very real struggle, heartbreak, and, ultimately, something resembling triumph.

The Decameron (2024) Release Date July 25, 2024 Cast Amar Chadha-Patel , Lelia Farzad , Lou Gala , Karan Gill , Tony Hale , Saoirse-Monica Jackson , Zosia Mamet , Douggie McMeekin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Kathleen Jordan

Watch on Netflix

'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Close

Where To Watch: In theaters

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film in Ryan Reynolds' R-rated franchise. In a year when the number of superhero titles released in theaters has declined dramatically, Deadpool 3 is Marvel's only theatrical release, making it one of the biggest events of the summer.

While comic book movies have been hit or miss over the last few years, Deadpool & Wolverine remind us why we fell in love with the genre in the first place. Ross Bonaime explains: Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way... Deadpool might not be Marvel Jesus, but Deadpool & Wolverine is the shot of adrenaline that this cinematic universe has needed for some time, and an exciting reminder of how amusing and exciting this world can be when it just has fun.

Watch Guide

The 2024 Summer Olympics

Image via Netflix

Start Date: July 26, 2024

Related How To Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on TV and Streaming After four years, the world's nations are back for the biggest sporting event on the planet.

The Olympics are about to be underway, and as Aidan Kelley puts it: Every four years, audiences from around the globe tune into the sports event to end all sports events - the Olympics. Dozens of countries and hundreds of athletes compete for an audience of millions in several of the toughest competitions that athletics has to offer. These athletes represent the best of the best in the world, and to compete in such a prestigious celebration is one of the highest honors a person can receive.

The Opening Ceremony begins Friday, July 26, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET, with various sports kicking off in the coming days. For a guide on how to watch the Olympic Games, click the button below.

Watch Guide

'Time Bandits'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: On Apple TV+

A boy struggles to make the most of everyday life—until a bumbling gang of thieves lands in his bedroom. On a whirlwind journey to ancient Mexico, Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) and the Bandits participate in a feast. Pure Evil sends huntress Fianna (Rachel House) on a quest. The Bandits pose as dragon slayers in England and feel the wrath of a wicked sheriff.

Tania Hussain shares some of the show's strengths but is sure to remind us that it has shortcomings. Time Bandits has some shiny moments that make the show fun and honor the original film’s absurdist charm, but stumbles with pacing issues, uneven humor, and underdeveloped supporting characters. The departures from the original are noticeable and might not go over too well with the audience.

Time Bandits Genre Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy Debut Date July 24, 2024

Watch on Apple TV+

'The Dragon Prince' Season 6

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Related 'The Dragon Prince' Season 5 Recap — What To Remember Before Season 6 Season 5 not only had a devastating loss, but it set up a civil war in the process.

We're returning to Xadia as The Dragon Prince Season 6 premieres on Netflix. The beloved animated series is in a fantasy world where humans, elves, and sorcerers are fighting in an epic war of dark and light.

If you need a brief refresher before starting Season 6, Dyah Ayu Larasati has you covered: After a narrow victory over Claudia, Team Zym is on the hunt for the elusive Celestial Elves while Janai deals with the sting of betrayal from her own general. Meanwhile, her exiled brother Karim, armed with a stolen Sun Seed and a freshly assembled army, is gearing up to resurrect the mighty Archdragon of the Sun and launch a full-scale war on humanity.

The Dragon Prince Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands. Release Date September 14, 2018 Cast Paula Burrows , Jack De Sena , Sasha Rojen , Racquel Belmonte Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

Watch on Netflix

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Where To Watch: On VOD

When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die continues the fun we've come to expect from the franchise, with Smith and Lawrence still being at the top of their game. Matthew Donato said in his review: Bad Boys: Ride or Die might explore too many plotlines or bolt between too many characters, but brains-free enjoyment reigns supreme. Adil & Bilall hardly lose tempo, speeding through storytelling filler toward the next bulletstorm. Smith and Lawrence never stop cracking zingers, keeping us rooting for their eventual victory dance.

Buy on Prime Video