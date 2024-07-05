This holiday weekend, we have several new films in theaters and great options to watch from the comfort of your own home. Gru and the family are back, while A24 and Ti West complete their horror trilogy in amazing fashion. Here's what you need to watch this weekend.

'MaXXXine'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Director Ti West is back with the latest installment in his horror trilogy from A24. MaXXXine is the director's follow-up to X and Pearl, and sees Mia Goth play an adult film star in the 1980s. As a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Los Angeles, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Emma Kiely praised West's direction, saying that it's one of his best: MaXXXine feels like the movie that Ti West has been champing at the bit to make. It’s the type of film that directors and writers want to make and cinephiles want to watch. Sure, the story isn’t groundbreaking, but it makes up for it in its tribute to why we love cinema, specifically horror, so much.

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

'Despicable Me 4'

Image via Universal Pictures

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Gru (Steve Carell) and the minions make their return to theaters in Despicable Me 4. Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who's intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

Tania Hussain said in her review: Despicable Me 4 thrives on keeping the franchise’s appeal alive through its distinct style and verve. But it does face some challenges in balancing the new with the old, even with its signature humor and vibrant animation we’ve all come to love and expect.

'Hard Knocks: Offseason With The New York Giants'

Image via HBO

Where To Watch: On Max

HBO's hit series Hard Knocks is back. This time, covering the offseason of the New York Giants. The G-Men are entering their 100th season with hopes of returning to the playoffs. Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will bring viewers inside the New York Giants organization as the team prepares for their highly anticipated 100th season. Camera crews will chronicle the team's every move as general manager Joe Schoen and other members of the team's front office and staff navigate the critical offseason period from January to July 2024, from the NFL Scouting Combine to free agency, to the NFL Draft, and team minicamps.

Hard Knocks Hard Knocks is a sports documentary series that follows a different NFL team each season through their training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. The show provides an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at intense practices, player interactions, team meetings, and personal stories of rookies and veterans fighting to secure their spots. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, the series captures the drama, challenges, and camaraderie that define professional football, giving fans an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of an NFL team. Release Date August 6, 2024 Cast Liev Schreiber Main Genre Documentary Creator(s) Marty Callner

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a sequel that never forgets its roots. Nate Richard praised the film, saying: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is exactly the kind of entertaining summer blockbuster that we need more of. The movie ends up taking the right lessons from other legacy sequels like Top Gun: Maverick and Bad Boys: Ride or Die by accurately recreating the vibe of the original while also incorporating its own personality.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 8 10 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Main Genre Action Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

'The Imaginary'

Image via Netflix



Where To Watch: On Netflix

Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.

Chase Hutchinson praised the film saying: Without tipping anything off, the end to this journey is where the film lays you flat one final time. You get wrapped up in the whimsy of it all just before it all hits you like a truck, finding plenty of resonant emotional flashbacks that contextualize and deepen the experience just in time for the conclusion. When further complimented by some bold swings, both narratively in terms of a late reveal and formally in the vibrant melding of animation styles, it builds to something smaller scale just as it is expansively shattering. Everything just clicks together perfectly, a demonstration of how the melding of art and emotion in this thing we call cinema can create an experience unlike anything else.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Close

Where To Watch: On Max

The king of the monsters and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. It looks like Kong and Godzilla will have to team up if they want to defeat this common threat.

The Monsterverse is not for everyone, but at least this film was better than previous films. Here's what Ross Bonaime said in his review: Godzilla x Kong is a vacuous de-evolution into monster-on-monster action but also arguably the best possible version of that transition. There’s no doubt that this is fairly moronic, but it still manages to be an improvement over what we’ve seen from the last two installments in this cinematic universe.

'Memory'

Image via Ketchup Entertainment

Where To Watch: On Paramount+

Social worker Sylvia's (Jessica Chastain) structured life is blown apart when Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter profoundly impacts both as they open the door to the past.

Chase Hutchinson praised Chastain and Sarsgaard, saying: Both Chastain and Sarsgaard create moments where they tear through the very soul. Everything they do feels completely and utterly transcendent, pulling us right up into the many agonies at the core of the film even as Franco keeps us at a bit of distance. Nothing is wasted with a couple of key scenes the two get apart towards the end where you feel every single emotion that has been finally allowed to burst free.

Memory (2023) 8 10 Sylvia is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past. Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Michel Franco Cast Jessica Chastain , Peter Sarsgaard , Merritt Wever , Jessica Harper , Elsie Fisher , Brooke Timber , Josh Charles Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Michel Franco Studio(s) Teorema , High Frequency Entertainment , Screen Capital , Mubi , Case Study Films Expand

