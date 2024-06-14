You’ll want to catch up on all the incredible shows premiering this weekend. Season 4 of The Boys hit Prime Video and continues the chess game between Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and Antony Starr’s Homelander. Meanwhile, on Netflix, the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 gives us a wonderful conclusion to Penelope and Colin’s story. We will return to Westeros as House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres this Sunday. Here’s everything you should be watching this weekend.

'The Boys' Season 4

Close

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

Season 4 of The Boys is more unhinged than ever before as Billy and the boys continue their fight against Homelander and the Seven. The show’s penultimate season launched this week with a three-episode premiere.

While this season is still very entertaining, you can feel that the season is reaching its endpoint. Garrett Blaney notes in his review: The slight kinks in the road that each season has navigated have indeed helped to mitigate the formulaic approach The Boys has taken, but with the introduction of a supe-killing virus and the public-facing presence of Vought making mainstream media day in and day out, the in-universe story constraints are growing thin.

Watch on Prime Video

'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Image via HBO

Where To Watch: On Max

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones prequel that took the world by storm. Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this show tells the story of House Targaryen in ways you’d never expect.

Therese Lacson praised the new season, saying: The season is full of unexpected twists, including surprising schemes, character pairings, and appearances. It's undeniable that House of the Dragon Season 2 flourishes in a way Game of Thrones never could.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Distributor HBO Expand

Watch on Max

'Inside Out 2'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Pixar is back with a sequel to their emotional hit, Inside Out. The animated film takes us back into Riley’s mind as we must process the new emotions that come with age. Amy Poehler returns as the ray of sunshine, Joy, along with an incredible voice cast.

Ross Bonaime believes that Inside Out 2 is one of Pixar’s best in years. He said in his review: Not only does it prove that they [Pixar] can still do high-concept ideas with style, but they can also reinvigorate their existing properties to truly staggering degrees. Inside Out 2 manages to capture all the eccentricities, complexities, and decisions that make us who we are and turn that into one of Pixar’s best in years.

Get Tickets Now

'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2

Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Related 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Finale Recap: The More Things Change... The Season 3 finale brings with it a massive status quo change for the cast.

We return to the Ton as Bridgerton Season 3 finally wraps up. Part 2 continues the story of Penelope and Colin, cementing it as one of the show’s best.

Without delving into spoilers, Arezou Amin believes that Season 3 ends in a way that sets up upcoming seasons, saying: Unlike the end of Season 2, where I was more skeptical than anything heading into the future of Bridgerton, now I can confidently say that, at least for me, the future is looking bright. Let the speculation begin!

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

Watch on Netflix

'Brats'

Image via ABC News

Where To Watch: On Hulu

Related 'Brats' Review: Andrew McCarthy’s Brat Pack Doc Is More Therapeutic Than Nostalgic Andrew McCarthy reunites with many of his former co-stars in the new documentary that looks into the Hollywood sensation known as "The Brat Pack."

In the 1980s, several young actors took Hollywood by storm. Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy were dubbed the “Brat Pack” and shaped a decade of movies. Brats centers on 1980s films starring the Brat Pack and their profound impact on the young stars' lives.

Nate Richard celebrated the documentary, saying: While Brats may not be the complete history of the Brat Pack that many viewers may have hoped for, McCarthy's documentary is still a fascinating look into the other side of fame. It isn't scandalous nor is it overly schmaltzy. It's raw and unfiltered but entertaining nonetheless. This isn't an overly cynical 90 minutes either. McCarthy still includes enough allusions to The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink through needle drops and camera shots that are enough to satisfy one's thirst for nostalgia.

Brats (2024) 7 10 Brats offers an in-depth look at the lives of military children, capturing the complexities of growing up on the move. Through heartfelt interviews and vivid storytelling, the documentary highlights the resilience and adaptability required to navigate frequent relocations. Release Date June 13, 2024 Director Andrew McCarthy Cast Lea Thompson , Molly Ringwald , Andrew McCarthy , Demi Moore , Ally Sheedy , Rob Lowe Emilio Estevez , Jon Cryer Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Documentary Writers Andrew McCarthy Expand

Watch on Hulu