You’ll want to catch up on all the incredible shows premiering this weekend. Season 4 of The Boys hit Prime Video and continues the chess game between Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and Antony Starr’s Homelander. Meanwhile, on Netflix, the second half of Bridgerton Season 3 gives us a wonderful conclusion to Penelope and Colin’s story. We will return to Westeros as House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres this Sunday. Here’s everything you should be watching this weekend.

'The Boys' Season 4

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

Karl Urban as Butcher pulling back his right arm to punch someone in the poster art for Season 4 of The Boys
Related
'The Boys' Season 4 Review: Too Much of a Good Thing Is Still Too Much

Is 'The Boys' turning into the very thing it's successfully parodied for so long?

Season 4 of The Boys is more unhinged than ever before as Billy and the boys continue their fight against Homelander and the Seven. The show’s penultimate season launched this week with a three-episode premiere.

While this season is still very entertaining, you can feel that the season is reaching its endpoint. Garrett Blaney notes in his review: The slight kinks in the road that each season has navigated have indeed helped to mitigate the formulaic approach The Boys has taken, but with the introduction of a supe-killing virus and the public-facing presence of Vought making mainstream media day in and day out, the in-universe story constraints are growing thin.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2

house-of-the-dragon-s2-emma-darcy
Image via HBO

Where To Watch: On Max

Harry Collett, Emma D'Arcy, and Oscar Eskinazi in House of the Dragon Season 2
Related
'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Review: A Bigger, Bloodier Return That Could Overshadow 'Game of Thrones'

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 premieres June 16 on HBO and Max.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is the Game of Thrones prequel that took the world by storm. Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this show tells the story of House Targaryen in ways you’d never expect.

Therese Lacson praised the new season, saying: The season is full of unexpected twists, including surprising schemes, character pairings, and appearances. It's undeniable that House of the Dragon Season 2 flourishes in a way Game of Thrones never could.

'Inside Out 2'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Joy (Amy Poehler) looking at the new orange control panel in Inside Out 2.
Related
'Inside Out 2' Review: Pixar’s Best Since 'Soul' Is a Joyfully Emotional Roller Coaster

Joy, Sadness, and the other emotions have to deal with the onslaught of puberty in this charming and delightful Pixar sequel.

Pixar is back with a sequel to their emotional hit, Inside Out. The animated film takes us back into Riley’s mind as we must process the new emotions that come with age. Amy Poehler returns as the ray of sunshine, Joy, along with an incredible voice cast.

Ross Bonaime believes that Inside Out 2 is one of Pixar’s best in years. He said in his review: Not only does it prove that they [Pixar] can still do high-concept ideas with style, but they can also reinvigorate their existing properties to truly staggering degrees. Inside Out 2 manages to capture all the eccentricities, complexities, and decisions that make us who we are and turn that into one of Pixar’s best in years.

'Bridgerton' Season 3, Part 2

Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) standing in front of a mirror while gazing into each other's eyes in a poster for Bridgerton Season 3
Image via Netflix

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Nicola Coughlan looking pensive in the Bridgerton Season 3 finale
Related
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Finale Recap: The More Things Change...

The Season 3 finale brings with it a massive status quo change for the cast.

We return to the Ton as Bridgerton Season 3 finally wraps up. Part 2 continues the story of Penelope and Colin, cementing it as one of the show’s best.

Without delving into spoilers, Arezou Amin believes that Season 3 ends in a way that sets up upcoming seasons, saying: Unlike the end of Season 2, where I was more skeptical than anything heading into the future of Bridgerton, now I can confidently say that, at least for me, the future is looking bright. Let the speculation begin!

'Brats'

Rob Lowe and Andrew McCarthy on the set of Brats.
Image via ABC News

Where To Watch: On Hulu

Emilio Estevez and Andrew McCarthy on the set of Brats.
Related
'Brats' Review: Andrew McCarthy’s Brat Pack Doc Is More Therapeutic Than Nostalgic

Andrew McCarthy reunites with many of his former co-stars in the new documentary that looks into the Hollywood sensation known as "The Brat Pack."

In the 1980s, several young actors took Hollywood by storm. Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy were dubbed the “Brat Pack” and shaped a decade of movies. Brats centers on 1980s films starring the Brat Pack and their profound impact on the young stars' lives.

Nate Richard celebrated the documentary, saying: While Brats may not be the complete history of the Brat Pack that many viewers may have hoped for, McCarthy's documentary is still a fascinating look into the other side of fame. It isn't scandalous nor is it overly schmaltzy. It's raw and unfiltered but entertaining nonetheless. This isn't an overly cynical 90 minutes either. McCarthy still includes enough allusions to The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink through needle drops and camera shots that are enough to satisfy one's thirst for nostalgia.

