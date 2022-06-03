You made it through another week! Which is good, because there is a lot of content coming to the small screen this weekend. The hit Amazon Prime series The Boys is back for Season 3 and is sure to be as vulgar and vile as ever. Rose Byrne’s 1980s era AppleTV+ series Physical returns for Season 2 and promises more spandex, high socks, and high-energy workouts. Plus, Hulu welcomes Joel Kim Booster’s LGBTQ+ film Fire Island just in time for Pride Month and HBO’s Barry releases its penultimate episode of Season 3.

Here’s a quick look at some new titles heading to the small screen this weekend.

Fire Island

Summer is in full swing, and Hulu’s new film Fire Island is ready to prove it. Directed by Andrew Ahn and written by Joel Kim Booster, this romance-fueled comedy follows best friends Howie (Bowen Yang) and Noah (Booster) as they set sail on their annual trip to Fire Island, a famous LGBTQ+ hotspot. Along the way, Noah and Howie, as well as their friends Luke (Matt Rogers), Keegan (Tomas Matos), and Erin (Margaret Cho), enjoy a getaway of laughs, tears, love, and misadventure. Fire Island premieres Friday June 3rd on Hulu.

The Boys

The supremely satirical superhero series The Boys is finally back with new episodes! And as usual for the Supes, with great power also comes great irresponsibility. Season 3 is poised to be bigger, badder, and busier than ever as it’s introducing several new characters, some of which include Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), and Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery). Fans are arguably most excited to officially meet the Captain America-spoof Soldier Boy, who’s played by Jensen Ackles. The first three episodes of Season 3 drop Friday, June 3rd on Amazon Prime, with new episodes airing weekly.

Physical

Image via Apple TV+

Let’s get Season 2 of Physical! Annie Weisman’s series about a “quietly tortured housewife” Sheila (Rose Byrne) who finds purpose and power through the emerging aerobics industry returns with a vengeance. Sheila is determined to build an aerobics empire and climb to the top of the videotape pyramid, but in order to do so, she must face weight loss guru and lifestyle salesman Vinnie Green (Murray Bartlett). Is the power-hungry Sheila finally done harboring secrets? Probably not. Is she ready to take down anyone in her way? You better believe it. Season 2 of Physical premieres Friday, June 3rd on AppleTV+, with new episodes airing weekly.

RELATED: 'Physical' Season 1 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 2

P-Valley

It’s time to return to The Pynk. The Starz original series P-Valley, created by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall, takes place in the strip club known as The Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi and follows the gritty competition among its dancers. Set to return are Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson), Mercedes (Brandee Evans), Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton), Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan). And buckle up, because two new dancers are hitting the stage. Whisper, “an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak” will be played by Psalms Salazar, and Roulette, “a feisty wild child,” will be played by Gail Bean. Season 2 premieres Friday June 3rd on Starz, with new episodes airing weekly.

New Episodes

Friday

The Essex Serpent (AppleTV+)

Tehran (AppleTV+)

PAUSE with Sam Jay (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Sunday

Barry (HBO)

The First Lady (Showtime)

I Love That For You (Showtime)

The Baby (HBO)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

ZIWE (Showtime)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? (E!)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

