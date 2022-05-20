Chip and Dale are heading to Disney+, plus new episodes of ‘Gentleman Jack’ and ‘The First Lady.’

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Oscar winners J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek star in the new fantasy drama series Night Sky on Amazon Prime. If you’re looking for laughs, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut for the show’s Season 47 finale and Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, and Max Greenfield star in the Hulu romcom The Valet. And make room for some animated shenanigans as new episodes of Beanie Feldstein’s Harriet the Spy are set to premiere on AppleTV+ along with the Disney+ original movie Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Here’s a quick look at some new titles heading to the small screen this weekend.

Harriet the Spy

Beanie Feldstein returns to the voice of Harriet the Spy, the animated series that centers on Harriet, an aspiring writer with an enormous appetite for learning. Join her on her quest to educate herself and those around her. The second half of Season 1 of Harriet the Spy premieres on Friday, May 20th on AppleTV+.

Now and Then

Image via Apple TV+

It’s all fun and games until there’s a murder. Dreams and realities collide when a group of college friends come together for a weekend of fun before they have to buckle down and face adulthood. But things take a dark and mysterious turn once someone, somehow dies. Now and Then premieres on Friday, May 20th on AppleTV+.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

What’s brown and cute and fuzzy all over? Directed by Akiva Schaffer, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers takes place thirty years after Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) starred in their hit series Rescue Rangers. The once-iconic duo hasn’t seen each other since the series wrapped, and have both been living their very different lives. But, when they hear that a former cast member disappeared, they reunite and try to do what they do best: rescue. The movie also features J.K. Simmons, Eric Bana, Will Arnett, Tim Robinson, Rachel Bloom, and Seth Rogen. Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres Friday, May 20th on Disney+.

Night Sky

What do you see when you look at the stars? Created by Holden Miller, the fantasy drama Night Sky follows Franklin (J.K. Simmons) and Irene York (Sissy Spacek), a married couple whose quiet life changed years ago once they discovered a secret world in their shed that leads to a different planet. Night Sky premieres on Friday, May 20th on Amazon Prime.

The Valet

Image via Hulu

Take cover! Directed by Richard Wong, the Hulu original comedy The Valet stars Samara Weaving as Olivia, a popular actress whose reputation is on the line once she’s photographed leaving the home of lover Vincent (Max Greenfield), a married man. In an effort to cover up the affair, she agrees to spend time with Antonio (Eugenio Derbez), the valet who was accidentally featured in the background of their photo. Will the movie star and valet realize they have more similarities than they do differences? The Valet premieres on Friday, May 20th on Hulu.

Love, Death + Robots

Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots might be its most emotional one yet. Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the new season will feature a slate of nine new episodes with an assortment of animation styles as well as voice work by Joel McHale, Rosario Dawson, Seth Green, and Christian Serratos. It's safe to say that Volume 3 will have storytelling that's out of this world.

New Episodes

Friday

The Essex Serpent (AppleTV+)

Bosch: Legacy (FreeVee)

Tehran (AppleTV+)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Saturday

Saturday Night Live Season 47 Finale (NBC)

Sunday

Barry (HBO)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The First Lady (Showtime)

I Love That For You (Showtime)

Gentleman Jack (HBO)

The Baby (HBO)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

ZIWE (Showtime)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? (E!)

The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Emily Bernard (119 Articles Published) Emily Bernard is a NJ based Senior Feature Writer & Associate Training Editor for Collider. Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines referenced an article of hers on their podcast, "Tig & Cheryl: True Story." Hearing them talk about it was an out-of-body experience of which Emily is still recovering. She's a graduate of the University of Scranton and is pretty darn passionate about screenwriting and playwriting. While her heart is in comedy, she writes in whichever genre best fits the random idea that enters her head. She's placed in several film festivals, including as a finalist for Best Comedy Feature Screenplay in the Houston Comedy Film Festival. Some of her favorite shows include Succession, Hacks, Search Party, Barry, Killing Eve, and anything Kristen Wiig does, really. She's not totally sure how she feels about this whole "writing in the third person" thing, but it sounds more professional, so she's going to stick with it. More From Emily Bernard

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe