Another week means another weekend! And naturally, more TV time. The Emmy winning Netflix series Stranger Things is back and scarier than ever before. What will life be like for Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will after the big battle at Starcourt? Where’s Hopper? Will Joyce Byers ever catch a break? And speaking of reuniting with old friends, Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan in the new Disney+ six-episode series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he’s bringing Hayden Christensen along with him. Bill Maher and John Oliver might be off this week, but ZIWE is new with guests Emily Ratajkowski and Mia Khalifa. Plus, Episode 7 of Showtime’s The First Lady tackles heavy topics such as gun violence, racism, and drug addiction through the eyes of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), and Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Here’s a quick look at some new titles heading to the small screen this weekend.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image via Disney+

Everyone needs more Jedi in their life. The long-awaited Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi follows our favorite Jedi Master as he navigates life on the desert planet Tatooine during his exile. Over the course of the six-episode series, he mentors a young Luke Skywalker and spends some not-so-quality time with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend). Additionally, Joel Edgerton reprises his role as Owen Lars and actress Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Several other characters will be brought to life by an electric cast that includes PEN15’s Maya Erskine, The Queen’s Gambit star Moses Ingram, Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie, and Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres its first two episodes Friday, May 27th on Disney+, with new episodes airing weekly.

Stranger Things

At long last, the epic wait is over! And we’re not in Hawkins any more (at least not as much). From creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things Season 4 is expected to deliver more thrills and chills than fans are used to, even though the portal to the Upside Down supposedly closed for good in the Season 3 finale. It appears that the biggest and newest baddie on the block, Vecna, a demon-esque creature, is keeping Hawkins quite busy (and terrified). For the bulk of the season, our favorite (and now grown-up) kids will be spread out on their own adventures. In an effort to build a new life far away from their tiny and tumultuous Indiana town, Will, Joyce, Jonathan, and Eleven relocated to California. But what about Hopper? Did he make it out of the explosion? As our Season 4 review suggests, we can expect to see more Robin and Steve misadventures, Mike and Eleven growing pains, and a whole lot more of Murray. Season 4 Volume 1 of Stranger Things drops on Friday, May 27th.

New Episodes

Friday

The Essex Serpent (AppleTV+)

Bosch: Legacy (FreeVee)

Tehran (AppleTV+)

PAUSE with Sam Jay (HBO)

Sunday

Barry (HBO)

The First Lady (Showtime)

I Love That For You (Showtime)

Gentleman Jack (HBO)

The Baby (HBO)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

ZIWE (Showtime)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? (E!)

